Red Wings Baseball's Back Bash Postponed

April 1, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's Baseball's Back Bash has been postponed due to inclement weather. It has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 5 from 4-6:30 p.m.

The Ticket Office and Team Store will still be open from 4-6:30 p.m. tonight (April 1). The Zweigle's truck will still be serving free hot dogs outside the main gates.

The Ticket Office and Team Store will also be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2.

Tuesday's Baseball's Back Bash will still include everything below, plus the opportunity to watch the Red Wings Opening Day game against the Toledo Mud Hens on the Frontier Field videoboards.

FOOD: Zweigle's will serve free hot dogs. Mac 'N Cheese will also be available.

BEVERAGES: $2 draft beers and $1 soda/water.

MUSIC: Local cover band Genesee Saw.

Tickets for Opening Day and for all 75 home games are on sale now at the Ticket Office and at RedWingsBaseball.com. The Home Opener once again features a 50-degree guarantee. If the temperature on the Frontier Field thermometer isn't 50 at first pitch, each ticket can be exchanged for any Red Wings home game in April or May.

