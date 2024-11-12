Red Wings Kevin Johnston Wins Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year

November 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced today that KEVIN JOHNSTON has been named the International League's Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year. Johnston, who is entering his 25th year with the Rochester Red Wings, has been recognized for his exceptional dedication to providing a professional and welcoming environment for visiting teams at Innovative Field.

Johnston's tireless commitment to providing a welcoming and professional environment for visiting teams at Innovative Field has earned him this well-deserved honor. As the Visiting Clubhouse Manager, Johnston has been integral in ensuring that every detail, from the comfort of the clubhouse to the overall experience, meets the high standards expected in professional baseball.

"Kevin's hard work and dedication to providing top-notch service have made a lasting impact on both our team and our visitors," said Rochester Red Wings General Manager, DAN MASON. "His professionalism and attention to detail make him an invaluable team member, and we couldn't be more proud of this well-deserved recognition." Mason also noted, "Kevin is entering his 25th year with the Red Wings, and his long-standing commitment to excellence has been a key factor in our continued success."

Rochester Red Wings President, CEO, and COO, NAOMI SILVER, added, "We are thrilled for Kevin to receive this honor, which is a testament to his passion and dedication to this organization. Kevin first started with the team as a Clubbie at Silver Stadium, and to see how far he's come over the years is a true reflection of his hard work and love for the game. We are fortunate to have him as part of the Red Wings family."

The award was determined based on the feedback of league managers, players, and executives throughout the 2024 season, highlighting Johnston's outstanding work behind the scenes in ensuring that the visiting team's experience at Innovative Field is nothing short of exceptional.

In addition to Johnston's achievement, other clubhouse managers and groundskeepers from across Minor League Baseball were also honored for their excellence, with one recipient selected from each classification level.

The Rochester Red Wings extend their congratulations to Kevin Johnston and all the other winners of the 2024 Minor League Baseball awards for their continued contributions to the game.

