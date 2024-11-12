Minor League Baseball Announces 2024 Groundskeeper and Clubhouse Manager Awards

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the winners of the Head Groundskeeper of the Year and Home and Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year Awards for each of the full season Minor Leagues.

The winners were selected using the results of surveys of league managers, players and executives throughout the 2024 season.

League Head Groundskeeper Home Clubhouse Manager Visiting Clubhouse Manager

International (AAA) Dylan Hendricks (Durham) Jason Ross (Lehigh Valley) Kevin Johnston (Rochester)

Pacific Coast (AAA) Michael Huie (Tacoma) DJ Pirson (Sugar Land) Kenny Bufton (Round Rock)

Eastern (AA) Matt Piersanti (Hartford) Mike Coziahr (Portland) Bobby Barrett (Bowie)

Southern (AA) Trey Bowman (Biloxi) Craig Thomas (Biloxi) Marcus Commander (Mississippi)

Texas (AA) Stephen Crockett (NW Arkansas) Nate Sinnott (Wichita) Trent Johnson (Wichita)

Midwest (A+) Keith Winter (Fort Wayne) Sam Lewis (Fort Wayne) Aiden Reverman (Dayton)

Northwest (A+) Michael Angel (Tri-City) Danny Okada (Eugene) Easton Anglin (Spokane)

South Atlantic (A+) Greg Burgess (Greenville) Pete Stasio (Hickory) Brian Masztak (Greenville)

California (A) David Jacinto (Fresno) Terrance Tucker (Rancho Cucamonga) Eric Koontz (Inland Empire)

Carolina (A) Eric Taylor (Fredericksburg) Chris Krick (Fredericksburg) Kevin Noble (Charleston)

Florida State (A) Jake Horne (Bradenton) Dave Vonderhaar (Palm Beach) Stephen "Mo" Morris (Dunedin)

Additionally, one Head Groundskeeper from each classification was selected as the overall winner for their level of play. The Triple-A honor went to Tacoma's Michael Huie, the Double-A honor went to Hartford's Matt Piersanti, the High-A honor went to Fort Wayne's Keith Winter and the Single-A honor went to Bradenton's Jake Horne.

"These individuals work tirelessly to ensure the best possible playing surfaces and clubhouse environments for our players and coaches, and their efforts are greatly appreciated," said Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development, Peter Woodfork. "We are pleased to honor them for their hard work."

