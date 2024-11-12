Cosmic Baseball Is Coming to Toledo

November 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo, OH - Cosmic Baseball, the viral sensation that captivated the sports world last summer, is coming to Toledo! Fifth Third Field, home of the Toledo Mud Hens, will play host as a stop for the Cosmic Takeover Tour in summer 2025.

Cosmic Baseball was created by the Chili Peppers Baseball Organization, based out of Colonial Heights, Virginia, in 2024. The organization blends traditional baseball with over-the-top fan engagement that includes premier players, music, and mind-bending special effects. Last summer, they made sports history by being the first and only team in the world to use stadium grade black lights for their games.

The Chili Peppers and their Cosmic Baseball have been featured on such national media outlets as ESPN, MLB Network, The Today Show, CNN, and FOX News. The demand to create the Cosmic Takeover Tour was spurred by the team's waitlist of over 50,000 fans created over a two-month span. The Chili Peppers announced the 2025 tour in September, asking fans what cities they should visit. The overwhelming response for Toledo as a host city was heard loud and clear.

"We are excited to bring history to Toledo and provide a never-before-seen atmosphere where fans not only see the experience but are part of the experience," said Chris Martin, Owner of the Chili Peppers.

"We are thrilled to be chosen as a stop for the Cosmic Takeover Tour," said Erik Ibsen, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Toledo Mud Hens. "We cannot wait for our fans to come and be a part of this amazing experience."

Fifth Third Field will be one of seven stops on the 2025 Cosmic Takeover Tour. The date of the event will be announced soon. The only way to guarantee tickets to this one-of-a-kind experience is to register through the ticket lottery at www.chilipeppersbaseball.com/cosmic.

