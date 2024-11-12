Durham's Hendricks Named IL Groundskeeper of the Year

November 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) has announced that the Durham Bulls' Dylan Hendricks has been awarded the International League's Head Groundskeeper of the Year for the 2024 season.

The winners of the groundskeeper and home/visiting clubhouse manager awards were selected using the results of surveys of league managers, players and executives throughout the past season along with a nominating committee.

"It really means a lot to receive this award. I could not have done it without my co-workers and my grounds crew staff," said Hendricks. "I appreciate them for all the hard work and time they put in to make the field the way it is. I'm also deeply grateful to the managers, players and executives who saw something special and recognized our field at the DBAP."

"These individuals work tirelessly to ensure the best possible playing surfaces and clubhouse environments for our players and coaches, and their efforts are greatly appreciated," said Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development, Peter Woodfork. "We are pleased to honor them for their hard work."

"We are incredibly proud of Dylan and this is a tremendous honor," added Bulls GM Tyler Parsons. "This recognition receives a significant amount of feedback from team personnel and we couldn't be happier for Dylan and his entire crew. The Durham Bulls have a long history of excellence with the field operation and I'm excited to see our high standard continue in MiLB."

Hendricks is a 2023 graduate of North Carolina State University with a degree in turfgrass science and was elevated to the head groundskeeper role this past July after working on the Bulls' grounds crew the past three seasons.

The Bulls open the 2025 season on March 28th at Harbor Park against the Norfolk Tides. The home opener on April 1st at the DBAP will feature Durham's first-ever games against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (AAA-Houston Astros). For ticket, group and sponsorship information, consult www.DurhamBulls.com.

