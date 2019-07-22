Red Wings Homestand Highlights

July 22, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





Tuesday, July 23-Sunday, July 28

Tuesday, July 23 vs. Norfolk Tides (Orioles) - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6

Thurman Thomas Autograph Appearance - Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame running back will be signing autographs from 6-6:45 p.m. courtesy of Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel.

T-Shirt Tuesday - The first 1,000 fans will receive a Naked Mole Rat t-shirt courtesy of the Seneca Park Zoo. The Zoomobile will also be on hand with some different animals for fans to check out.

Fan Four Pack - Get four reserved tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas and a yearbook for just $44 ($48 day of game) presented by M&T Bank and Messenger Post Media.

Wednesday, July 24 vs. Norfolk Tides (Orioles) - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6

Uncle Phil Talking Bobblehead - The first 2,000 fans (18 & older) will receive a special Uncle Phil Talking Bobblehead to celebrate Rochester's most lovable usher, courtesy of Frontier Communications and Sportsplex Operators & Developers Association. Uncle Phil will also be in attendance for those who want a photo, an autograph, or a hug.

$1 Wednesday - Get $1 hot dogs, peanuts, Cracker Jack, and chips every Wednesday courtesy of Zweigle's and DiPaolo Baking Company.

Thursday, July 25 vs. Norfolk Tides (Orioles) - 11:05 a.m., gates open at 10

Camp Day - Summer camps interested in attending should contact Kevin Lute at (585) 454-1001 ext. 3046.

Senior Stroll Around the Bases - After the game, fans 55 and older will be able to walk/jog/run around the bases with Red Wings mascots Spikes and Mittsy presented by Episcopal SeniorLife Communities.

College Day - All college students with valid ID can purchase a $10 reserved seat and will receive 5 Diamond Dollars to be used at any concession stand or the Team Store.

Friday, July 26 vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pirates) - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 5:30

ROC the ROC Night - The second annual celebration of all things Rochester, presented by Castle, C.P. Ward, City of Rochester, The Exchange/Brickwood Grill/Malt +Ember. The event features special Genesee Brewery inspired uniforms, an Abbott's Frozen Custard truck, pregame concert from Nik and the Nice Guys, food specials, a happy hour, and more. The first 2,000 fans will receive a ROC the ROC Flag courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union.

Postgame Fireworks - Presented by Your Local Toyota Dealer.

Saturday, July 27 vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pirates) - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 5:30

Cap Giveaway - The first 2,000 fans will receive a free Red Wings cap courtesy of Segar & Sciortino.

Postgame Fireworks - Presented by ESL Federal Credit Union

Sunday, July 28 vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pirates) - 1:05 p.m., gates open at 12

Christmas Vacation in July - The annual Christmas in July event will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Chevy Chase holiday classic. The day will also include an appearance from Santa and his sleigh courtesy of Wilbert's Christmas Tree Farm. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Cousin Eddie ornament, courtesy of Basch & Nickerson LLP.

CAP Day - The Red Wings will wear red and green caps that will be autographed and auctioned off with the proceeds benefitting Children Awaiting Parents.

Kids Run the Bases - After every Sunday home game kids 12 and under can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy courtesy of the Burger Bar at Wegmans Pittsford.

