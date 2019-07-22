Narciso Crook Named IL Batter of the Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Bats outfielder Narciso (nar-SEE-so) Crook has been named the International League Batter of the Week for July 15-21. In 6 games, Crook batted .455 (10-for-22) with 6 runs, 3 triples, 4 home runs, 9 RBI and 4 walks, with a .538 on-base percentage and 1.811 OPS.

The 24-year-old recorded an extra-base hit in 5 of 6 games, recording both a triple and home run in 2 games (7/17 at Paw; 7/19 at Swb). His 7/19 home run was a game-tying home run in the ninth inning, which completed a six-run ninth inning comeback. It was also the Bats' fourth of the inning, which tied a franchise record.

In 48 games with Louisville in his debut Triple-A season, Crook is batting .307 (42-for-137) with 20 runs, 6 doubles, 5 triples, 7 home runs, 23 RBI, 3 stolen bases and 12 walks with a .943 OPS.

He is the third Louisville batter to win an IL award in 2019, joining Josh VanMeter (IL Player of the Month, April) and Phillip Ervin (IL Batter of the Week, 5/27-6/2).

