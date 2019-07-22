International League Players of the Week Named

July 22, 2019 - International League (IL) News Release





The International League announced today that Louisville outfielder Narciso Crook and Syracuse right-handed starter Corey Oswalt have been named the League's Batter and Pitcher of the Week for the period covering July 15-21. It's the third weekly honor for both clubs, as Crook follows Phillip Ervin (May 27-June 2) and Lucas Sims (July 1-7) and Oswalt joins Chris Mazza, who was honored twice (May 20-26 and June 10-16).

NARCISO CROOK, Louisville Bats IL BATTER OF THE WEEK Narciso Crook hit .455 over the past week and led the International League with three triples, four home runs, 28 total bases and a 1.273 slugging percentage. He was 3rd in the circuit in RBI and on- base percentage and 4th in batting average. Among his three multi-hit games last week, the highlight was a 3-for-3 effort Wednesday night in Pawtucket, leading the Bats to an 8-1 victory with a triple, a tape-measure home run, and five RBI. Crook's .307 batting average with Louisville would be among the League leaders if he had enough plate appearances to qualify. He is tied for 3rd in the circuit with five triples on the year.

24-year-old Narciso Crook is in his sixth season playing professionally after being selected by the Reds in the 23rd round of the 2013 draft. He had not played higher than the Double-A level prior to this season, and he has yet to make his Major League debut. Crook is a native of Nabus, Dominican Republic.

COREY OSWALT, Syracuse Mets IL PITCHER OF THE WEEK Corey Oswalt delivered two victories in two tries this week, leading the Mets to road wins over Indianapolis and Toledo to improve his record on the season to 6-2. On Monday the Mets gave him twenty runs of support but Oswalt barely needed any of it, limiting the Indians to one run on five hits over 6.0 frames. Back on the hill Saturday in Toledo, Oswalt was perfect through the first 5.1 innings and didn't allow an earned run as the Mets rolled to an 11-5 triumph. He finished the outing with eight strikeouts and no walks. This week he saw his ERA drop nearly a full run to 3.69, which would be good enough for 3rd in the IL if he had enough innings pitched with Syracuse to qualify.

25-year-old Corey Oswalt is in his eighth season pitching professionally. The Mets selected him in the 7th round of the 2012 draft. He's a veteran of 19 games at the big league level since 2018 (twelve starts), with a record of 3-4 for the Mets. Oswalt is a native of San Diego, California.

