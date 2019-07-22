Corey Oswalt Named International League Pitcher of the Week

Corey Oswalt allowed just one earned run and struck out 12 batters in 12 innings pitched across two starts this past week, earning him International League Pitcher of the Week honors (Danny Tripodi).

Syracuse Mets right-handed pitcher Corey Oswalt has been named International League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 15-21 in an announcement from the league office. Oswalt has split time between Syracuse and the New York Mets this year. The 25-year-old made two starts on the road this past week for Syracuse. On Monday, July 15th, Oswalt allowed just one run and five hits in six innings on the mound while striking out four batters and not walking anyone. On Saturday, July 20th, Oswalt was perfect through five and 1/3 innings. Overall, he didn't allow an earned run in six innings pitched with eight strikeouts and no walks.

This is the third time in Oswalt's professional career that he has won a weekly league award. Oswalt was named New York-Penn League Pitcher of the Week on July 21, 2014 when he was with the Brooklyn Cyclones, and he was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week on August 6, 2017 when he was with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Oswalt is the second Mets player to be recognized for a weekly award by the league this year. Chris Mazza was named International League Pitcher of the Week twice this season (May 26th and June 16th).

