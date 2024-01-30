Red Sox Spring Training Truck Bearing 20,000 Baseballs to Make 2nd Annual Stop at Polar Park, Monday, February 5, at 1 p.m.

WORCESTER, MA - For the second time in as many years, the Red Sox Spring Training equipment truck will stop at Polar Park in Worcester on its way to Lee County, Florida. On Monday, February 5, at approximately 1 p.m., WooSox mascots and fans can welcome and give a warm send-off to the truck, which then heads to JetBlue Park in Fort Myers. Linda Ruth Tosetti, the gregarious granddaughter of the legendary Babe Ruth, will be on hand to meet fans on the eve of "The Great Bambino's" 129th birthday.

The venerable truck will be loaded in Boston starting at roughly 7 a.m. on Monday and will embark on its 1,480-mile trip from Fenway Park around noon. The vehicle will travel some 45 miles along the Mass Pike to make its brief visit to "The Heart of the Commonwealth," where fans of all ages can take photos, partake in activities, and celebrate the promise of spring.

For the 26th straight year, Milford, MA native Al Hartz will drive the 53-foot truck, which will carry 20,400 baseballs, 1,100 bats, 200 pairs of batting gloves and helmets, 320 batting practice tops, 160 white game jerseys, 300 pairs of pants, 400 t-shirts, 400 pairs of socks, 20 cases of bubble gum, and 60 cases of sunflower seeds.

The celebration of Truck Day has been a Red Sox tradition since 2003 and signals the first sign of Spring Training. JetBlue, the official airline of the Red Sox, has been the presenting sponsor of the annual event since 2010.

All media outlets are welcome. The truck will be parked on Madison Street in front of the WooSox Team Store at Polar Park.

"The colder the days and the grayer the skies, the more we look forward to symbols of spring," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg, who helped develop the traditional celebration at Fenway Park. "We will soon see images of 'The Boys of Summer,' including our 'Boys of Worcester,' tossing these very baseballs and swinging these very bats as they prepare to provide us with 75 days and nights of joy in the Canal District."

The WooSox will present an "Only in Worcester Care Package" to the driver from the Worcester Public Market and other Canal District businesses.

"One might expect that we would provide a few Coney Island Hot Dogs, Table Talk Pies, Polar Beverages, and assorted goodies, treats, and coffees from the popular Worcester Public Market," Steinberg added. "We want Al's visit to Worcester to once again be memorable-and nourishing."

Boston Red Sox pitchers and catchers will conduct their first Spring Training workout in Fort Myers, FL on February 14, with the first full-squad workout occurring on February 19.

