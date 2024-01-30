Gwinnett Stripers Announce 2024 Promotions Calendar

January 30, 2024 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - In anticipation of their milestone 15th season, the Gwinnett Stripers today announced their Promotions Calendar for 2024. The full schedule of giveaways, fire works shows, theme nights, special appearances, and weekly promotions awaiting fans at Coolray Field can be viewed now at GoStripers.com/promotions.

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' 2024 home games will go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. on Friday, February 2 at GoStripers.com/tickets.

Giveaways

The Stripers will distribute 17 collectible giveaways throughout the season, including three bobbleheads and 11 wearable items. In addition to premium items on Giveaway Saturdays, this season will also see the debut of "T-Shirt Tuesdays" honoring famous Gwinnett alumni.

April 2: 2024 Schedule Cling, presented by Georgia Power (first 2,000 fans)

April 6: Gwinnett Baseball 15th Anniversary T-Shirt, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (first 1,750 fans)

April 16: T-Shirt Tuesday (Austin Riley), presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (first 500 fans)

April 20: Stripers Bucket Hat, presented by Gwinnett Daily Post (first 1,750 fans)

May 4: Glowsabers (first 500 kids age 12 and under)

May 25: Stripers Patriotic Replica Jersey (first 1,750 fans)

June 11: T-Shirt Tuesday (Ronald Acuña Jr.), presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (first 500 fans)

June 15: Austin Riley Bobblehead (first 2,000 fans)

June 29: Georgia Peaches T-Shirt, presented by 108 Stitches (first 1,750 fans)

July 9: T-Shirt Tuesday (Spencer Strider), presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (first 500 fans)

July 20: Ronald Acuña Jr. MVP Bobblehead, presented by Coca-Cola (first 2,000 fans)

August 3: Stripers Cage Jacket, (first 1,750 fans)

August 13: T-Shirt Tuesday (Ozzie Albies), presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (first 500 fans)

August 17: Chopper Soft Squishy Plush Toy (first 500 kids age 12 and under)

August 31: TBD Player Bobblehead (first 2,000 fans)

September 10: T-Shirt Tuesday (Matt Tuiasosopo), presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (first 500 fans)

September 14: Hispanic Flags T-Shirt (first 1,750 fans)

Special Appearances

On July 13 during Kids Night Out, bring the family to see Bluey and Bingo Heeler from the hit animated series Bluey™. The popular characters will be available for photos and meet-and-greets throughout the game.

Theme Nights

Prepare to get festive throughout the season, as the Stripers host over 20 unique Theme Nights. Thirteen of the games will conclude with a spectacular Fireworks Friday display.

April 5: Wizards & Wands (with Fireworks)

April 19: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond (with Fireworks)

April 20: Agriculture Night

May 2: Generation Gap

May 3: Summer Batdown (with Fireworks)

May 4: Star Wars Night

May 10: Tribute to the Atlanta Black Crackers (with Fireworks)

May 23: AAPI Heritage Night

May 24: Salute to Armed Forces (with Fireworks)

June 14: Pride Night (with Fireworks)

June 26: Faith & Family Night

June 28: Georgia Peaches / Heart of Gwinnett (with Fireworks)

June 29: Georgia Peaches / Outdoors Night

July 12: Margaritaville Night (with Fireworks)

July 13: Kids Night Out with Bluey™

July 19: Summer Sports Extravaganza (with Fireworks)

August 2: Princess & Pirate Night (with Fireworks)

August 16: Pink in the Park, presented by Northside Hospital (with Fireworks)

August 17: Chopper's Birthday Celebration

August 30: Dinosaur Night (with Fireworks)

September 13: Fan Appreciation Night (with Fireworks)

Specialty Jerseys

The Stripers will wear six different Specialty Jerseys this season, including -- for the first time in team history - two that will be worn over a two-game span.

April 19: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Jerseys*

May 4: Star Wars Jerseys*

May 10-11: Atlanta Black Crackers Jerseys

June 28-29: Georgia Peaches Jerseys

July 12: Margaritaville Jerseys*

August 2: Pink in the Park Jerseys*

*Game-used Specialty Jerseys on these nights will be available for purchase via online auction at GoStripers.com.

Xolos de Gwinnett

For the fifth straight season, the Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett on select nights, honoring the culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities for MiLB's Copa de la Diversión. There are six Xolos dates in all: April 3, May 5, June 26, July 31, August 14, and September 14.

Weekly Promotions

No matter what day of the week it is, there's always something exciting going on at Coolray Field. This year's Weekly Promotions include:

Family Value Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): Hot dogs for $2 and select desserts for $1 on select Tuesdays (May 21, June 25, July 30, August 27).

T-Shirt Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): The first 500 fans will collect a Jersey T-Shirt of a famous Gwinnett alum (April 16, June 11, July 9, August 13, September 10).

Wet Nose Wednesday (presented by Sahlen's): Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank.

Thirsty Thursday™: Select 12-ounce domestic beers for $2 each (fans must be age 21 and older).

Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display follows each Friday night game (weather permitting).

Giveaway Saturday: Premium Giveaways at the gates on select Saturdays.

Sunday Funday: A special 1:05 p.m. matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

Select Thirsty Thursday™ games will be enhanced with all-you-can-eat food buffets or specialty pack items, including:

April 4: Appetizer Buffet

April 18: Chicken Wing Buffet

May 9: Pickleball Paddle Pack

June 27: Peach Buffet

July 11: Shrimp Buffet

August 1: Georgia Gwinnett College Hat Pack

August 15: Fish Fry Buffet

August 29: Dessert Buffet

September 12: Frank 'N Stein Pack

Thursdays aren't the only days you can catch an all-you-can-eat buffet or specialty pack. Additional dates include:

May 5: Mexican Food Buffet

May 12: Mother's Day Brunch Buffet

May 24: Camo Hat Pack for Salute to Armed Forces

June 14: Pride Pack

June 16: Father's Day Buffet

More promotions may be added to the calendar in advance of the season. All promotions, dates, and times are subject to change.

Nine of the Stripers' biggest promotional nights can be secured now with a Hook, 9, & Sinker Pack. Each pack includes one Infield Box seat for nine of the Stripers' most popular games, including Opening Night (April 2), Star Wars Night (May 4), four Fireworks Nights, and three guaranteed giveaways including the Ronald Acuña Jr. MVP Bobblehead (July 20). The pack also includes a Home Run Porch ticket to the Atlanta Braves' April 28 game vs. the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park. Over $280 in value, packs can be purchased for $170 at GoStripers.com/hook9sinker.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.