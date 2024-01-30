Bats Announce Plans for Thunder at Slugger 2024

LOUISVILLE, KY - One of the city's most popular viewing options for Thunder Over Louisville, Thunder at Slugger presented by Koorsen Fire and Security, returns in 2024. It will look a little different this season, but the Louisville Bats today announced a full lineup for their Thunder festivities on Saturday, April 20. The team also announced tickets for Thunder at Slugger will go on sale to the general public this Thursday, February 1.

In contrast to years past, the Bats will not play at home that day, but there will still be a full lineup of activity at the ballpark. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as gates are slated to open at 1:00 p.m. with a $2 beer happy hour until 3:00 p.m. Beginning at 2:00, Louisville Slugger Field will play host to a day-long music festival, also presented by Koorsen Fire and Security, leading up to the fireworks. The Juice Box Heroes, consistently voted as one of the top cover bands in Louisville, kick off the musical slate, playing 2:00-3:30. Nashville recording artist and Taylorsville, KY native JD Shelburne will perform 4:00-5:30. And, finally, The Crashers, widely recognized as one of the nation's best party bands, finish out the music festival, playing 6:00-8:00.

Along with the music, fans attending Thunder at Slugger will again be allowed to exit and re-enter the ballpark throughout the day. Restrooms and concessions will be open throughout the event, just like a normal Bats home game. The ballpark provides views of the airshow throughout the day as well as the fireworks at night.

Beginning February 1, fans can purchase tickets by going to the Bats website, BatsBaseball.com or by calling the Bats front office at (502) 212-2287. Tickets start at $30. People who buy tickets to Thunder at Slugger will also have the option to add a Field Access Pass for an additional charge, allowing field access for the musical performances as well as the Thunder fireworks show. Field Access Passes are limited and available while supplies last.

The Bats, Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, open the 2024 season on Friday, March 29 hosting the Indianapolis Indians, Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, at 7:15 p.m. Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date. Season ticket packages are on sale now by visiting the Bats website or by calling (502) 212-2287.

About Juice Box Heroes: The group has consistently been voted as one of Kentuckiana's top cover bands. When they perform, it's not just a show, it's a party! Each event is a special memory for every person in attendance. JBH strives to give its audiences an exciting, energetic, and up-beat experience that will be unforgettable!

About JD Shelburne:J.D.'s journey has taken him from Taylorsville, Kentucky, to the iTunes Country Top Ten, landed him on CMT and the Circle Network, found him opening for ZZ Top, Miranda Lambert, and Marty Stuart, put him on the cover of Kentucky's Official Visitor's Guide, and made national news for the sheer size and exuberance of a crowd numbering in the tens of thousands at one of his hometown concerts. Now, with his latest album, Neon Hallelujah, J.D. takes another major leap forward, one that locks down his position as one of modern country's most exciting and accomplished singers.

About The Crashers: Widely recognized as one of the nation's best party bands...with their unparalleled energy, extensive song list and extraordinary musical talent along with audience interaction. Members of The Crashers have been certified as gold and platinum selling artists by the Recording Industry Association of America and The Canadian Recording Industry Association. They have also made appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show Jay Leno, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, The Grand Ole Opry, MTV and many more. These outstanding musicians have toured all over the world sharing the stage with world famous artists such as Blake Shelton, Kid Rock, Aerosmith, and Michael McDonald.

