"Red Rose Rumble 2" Tickets on Sale this Friday Morning

Lancaster, PA - Three Legacies Wrestling (3LW) proudly announces that tickets for "Red Rose Rumble 2" will go on sale this Friday, May 17 at 10 am. Following the tremendous success of last year's event, which saw 2500 fans attend, this year's show promises to be even bigger and better.

Scheduled to take place at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster, "Red Rose Rumble 2" will showcase an electrifying lineup of wrestling superstars, including Ken Anderson (aka "Mr. Anderson"), TJ Perkins, Delirious, Ricardo Rodriguez, Zoey Cannon, and many more names to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The event will offer ticket options to suit every fan's preference, with prices starting at just $20. For those looking to experience the action up close, floor seats will be available, offering prime seating near the ring, which will be positioned on the infield for an immersive experience.

"Red Rose Rumble 2" is set to take place on Saturday night, August 3, starting at 7 pm.

Three Legacies Wrestling invites fans of all ages to join them for an evening of adrenaline-pumping excitement and unforgettable moments.

For tickets, please visit www.lancasterstormers.com.

To learn more about Three Legacies Wrestling and upcoming events, including "Red Rose Rumble 2," visit www.facebook.com/ThreeLegaciesWrestling. Fans can also catch past shows on the organization's YouTube channel.

