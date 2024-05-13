Tyler Zuber's Contract Purchased by Tampa Bay Rays

May 13, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that right-handed pitcher Tyler Zuber has had his contract purchased by the Tampa Bay Rays organization. He will report to the team's Triple-A affiliate, the Durham Bulls, in North Carolina.

"Tyler did an exceptional job for us as our closer," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He has earned this opportunity in his quest to return to the Major Leagues, and we wish him the best of luck."

Zuber appeared in six games for the Ducks. He compiled a 1.58 ERA, conceding just one run in five and two-thirds innings of work. The 28-year-old gave up just five hits and one walk while striking out 10 batters and recording two saves. He struck out at least one batter in each of his six games and held opponents to a .238 batting average.

The Arkansas native has two seasons of Major League experience. He made 54 relief appearances with the Kansas City Royals between 2020 and 2021, going 1-5 with a 5.29 ERA and 55 strikeouts over 49.1 innings pitched. Earlier this year, the Arizona resident made seven relief appearances with the Cleveland Guardians during spring training. Previously, the righty was named a Carolina League Mid-Season All-Star in 2019 with the Wilmington Blue Rocks (A+, Royals).

Zuber becomes the fourth member of the 2024 Ducks to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization or foreign professional league. He joins right-handed pitchers Chris Ellis (Arizona Diamondbacks, April 25), Dan Straily (Chicago Cubs, April 25) and Raynel Espinal (Rieleros de Aguascalientes, April 15). Since beginning play in 2000, the Ducks have had 30 players reach the Major League level after joining Long Island, and 111 have had their contract purchased. CLICK HERE to see the full list of Ducks players who have gone on to MLB.

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

