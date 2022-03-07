Red-Hot Havoc at Home Friday and Saturday

Your Huntsville Havoc have regained 1st place in the SPHL after 5 consecutive wins! After a week on the road, the Pack are back on PharmacyFirst Ice at the VBC this weekend for two big games against the Vermilion County Bobcats!

Friday, March 11th - I â¤ï¸ Huntsville Night & Family 4 Pack:

Join the Havoc as we showcase our great city for I â¤ï¸ Huntsville Night! The first 1,000 fans through the doors will receive a I â¤ï¸ HSV T-Shirt courtesy of Indorama Ventures! The hottest deal in town is back for the final time this season, as you can secure 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 sodas for only $60! The Family 4 Pack is an online exclusive and can only be purchased at https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/familypack.

Saturday, March 12th - Trash Pandas Night:

The Rocket City's two sports teams join forces this Saturday for Trash Pandas Night! The Havoc will wear special Trash Pandas themed jerseys that will be auctioned following the game, benefitting the Matt Brown Foundation! Sprocket and members of the Trash Pandas organization will be in attendance to promote their upcoming season at Toyota Field!

New VBC Bag Policy (Effective January 2022)

Beginning with the game on January 11th, 2022, the VBC has adopted a new bag policy for Havoc games. Only clear bags and clutch purses (no larger than 4.5" by 6.5") will be permitted. Diaper bags are still permitted but will be searched. Please arrive early to avoid delays.

Single Game Tickets

The Pack are back at full capacity! Enjoy Havoc hockey at the VBC this season with 6,000 of your closest friends! Single game tickets can be purchased by calling 256-518-6160, in-person at the VBC Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster.

Family 4 Pack

The best deal is town is back! Get 4 silver level tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 sodas for $60 for select games this season! The next game this package is available for is March 11th! Purchase your Family 4 Pack for 3/11 and all future available games at https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/familypack

Group Outings

Whether you're looking for a group outing with friends, family, or coworkers we have a package tailored perfectly for your needs! Groups of 10+ receive discounted tickets, block seating, and benefits depending on your group size! For more information, visit https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/groups!

Birthday Packages

Come party with Chaos, Rukus, and the Havoc! Our birthday packages are the perfect way to celebrate someone in your life's big day! For more information on this season's birthday packages, visit https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/birthday-packages! HuntsvilleHavoc.com.

