American Idol Winner Chayce Beckham to Perform at Ice Bears Game

March 7, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears are excited to announce country music singer-songwriter Chayce Beckham will perform Saturday night during the team's Country and Off-Road Night at the Civic Coliseum for Knoxville's upcoming matchup against Quad City. Beckham rose to stardom after winning the nineteenth season of American Idol last May.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase a VIP ticket package, which includes a ticket to Saturday night's game at 7:30 p.m., a meet-and-greet with Beckham following a private concert at the Coliseum and VIP access to ice-level for the intermission concert in the arena. Tickets to the game may be purchased at www.knoxvilleicebears.com. A limited number of VIP tickets are available here.

The Ice Bears play Friday and Saturday at the Civic Coliseum this week. Tickets for both games are available by calling 525-7825 or by visiting www.knoxvilleicebears.com.

