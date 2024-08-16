Red-Hot Grizzlies Roast Nuts 6-1 as McCabe and Longwell Pop Off

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (21-24, 59-51) toasted the Modesto Nuts (19-26, 60-49) 6-1 Thursday evening from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies enjoyed their sixth straight home triumph, their longest this season (August 2-15). Fresno also relished their sixth consecutive victory against Modesto (all at home), improving to 12-9 overall on the year. The Grizzlies moved to 21-4 at home when allowing three runs or fewer and 6-1 at Chukchansi Park in the month of August. Fresno currently sits five games back of the San Jose Giants in the California League North Division second half standings with 21 contests to play.

In the bottom of the second, Aidan Longwell supplied the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead when he sizzled a solo shot to deep right field. It was Longwell's third homer of the season and his first since returning from the injured list on Tuesday. The Nuts tied the game at one in the top of the fifth after a bases-loaded walk. Fresno responded with five unanswered runs over their final three frames. In the bottom of the sixth, Braylen Wimmer lined a two-out RBI single to center, adding Ben McCabe (double). The Grizzlies plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh when McCabe smashed a two-RBI triple down the right field line, extending the advantage to 4-1. It was McCabe's first professional triple. Fresno expanded their lead to five with another two runs in the bottom of the eighth. A force out and error yielded the first run. Then, Felix Tena poked a single to right to round out the scoring.

The Grizzlies pitching staff matched the efforts from the offense, keeping the Nuts' bats quiet. Southpaw Stu Flesland III tossed a career-high four scoreless innings in his third start of the year. Flesland III gave up one hit and one walk while punching out four. A quartet of relievers followed Flesland III with five frames of one-run ball. Tyler Hoffman (2-0) earned the win after a career-high two inning performance. Fidel Ulloa notched his second hold after striking out a pair in a 1-2-3 frame. Hunter Mann locked down the ninth for Fresno.

Modesto righty Walter Ford (0-1) tallied a quality start after six innings of work. Ford permitted two runs (earned), on three hits and no walks while whiffing seven. A trio of arms completed the last two frames, but were tagged for four runs.

The clubs continue their six-game series tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park. Fans can grab their tickets now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- C Ben McCabe (2-3, 3B, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- 1B Aidan Longwell (1-3, HR, RBI, 3 R, BB)

- Grizzlies Pitching (9.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- RHP Walter Ford (6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

- DH Luis Suisbel (1-4, 2B)

- 3B Brandon Eike (1-3, BB)

On Deck:

Friday, August 16, 2024 at 7:05 pm PT Modesto Nuts at Fresno Grizzlies

Modesto RHP Teddy McGraw (0-0, 4.91) vs. Fresno LHP Kannon Handy (2-3, 4.85)

On That Fres-Note:

The Grizzlies' pitching staff tolerated just three hits, keeping the Nuts off the scoreboard (0-for-9 with RISP).

