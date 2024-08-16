Quakes Fall on Friday to Rawhide

August 16, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide broke a seventh-inning tie, scoring three times to take the lead for good in a 6-3 win over the Quakes on Friday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Four walks and a two-run double off the bat of Angel Ortiz was the difference in the fateful seventh, as the series is now tied at two wins apiece, with Rancho's lead in the second half now trimmed to two games.

Rancho starter Sean Paul Linan gave up three runs in the first, but settled down to give Rancho six innings of solid work, before Marco Corcho (0-1) struggled with his command and allowed three in the seventh.

Trailing 3-0 in the second, Rancho's Samuel Munoz (5) cracked a two-run homer to bring Rancho to within a run at 3-2.

The Quakes tied the game at 3-3, as a Carlos Rojas ground ball brought home Jose Meza in the fourth against Visalia starter Casey Anderson.

Trailing by three in the ninth, the Quakes put two on with two away against reliever Jake Fitzgibbons, but Eduardo Quintero struck out to end the game, giving Fitzgibbons his first save.

Visalia reliever Peniel Otano (4-0) pitched two scoreless innings to nab the win.

Rancho (28-18, 58-52) will send Cam Day (4-3) to the mound on Saturday night at 6:30pm, while Visalia will go with Daniel Nunez (1-1) in game five.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 20, to host the Lake Elsinore Storm. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans that visit our website can learn hot to get a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

