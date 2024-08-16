Quakes Hang on for Win Over 'Hide

August 16, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Visalia, CA - The Quakes held on for a 6-3 win on Thursday night at Valley Strong Ballpark, beating the Visalia Rawhide to take a three-game lead in the South Division with just 21 games to play.

Samuel Munoz had a three-run homer (4) and Jose Meza had a two-run triple, helping the Quakes take a 6-0 lead against Visalia starter Adonys Perez (5-7).

Rancho pitching was strong for most of the night, as starter Hyun-Seok Jang was sharp in just his second appearance for the Quakes, allowing one hit and two walks, while fanning seven over three innings.

Noah Ruen (3-1) was credited with the win, after working a perfect 2.2 innings of relief.

Visalia threatened in the ninth, thanks to some wildness from Reynaldo Yean, who hit a man, walked two and gave up a two-run single to Ruben Santana, as the Rawhide made it 6-3. Yean rallied to strike out the next two hitters before giving way to Felix Cabrera. With the tying run at the plate, Cabrera got Demetrio Crisantes to pop up to end the game, giving Cabrera his second save of the year.

The Quakes (28-17, 58-51) will send right-hander Sean Paul Linan (6-2) to the mound on Friday, looking for three of four. Visalia will counter with Casey Anderson (3-8) at 6:30pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 20, to host the Lake Elsinore Storm. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans that visit our website can learn hot to get a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.