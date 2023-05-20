Red-Hot FerryHawks Knock off 1st-Place Southern Maryland, 4-1

WALDORF, Md. -- Behind a dominant pitching performance from N.J. native Christian Capuano, the Staten Island FerryHawks picked up their seventh win of the season Friday night, edging out the first-place Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, 4-1, at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The FerryHawks (7-10) have won five of their last six games.

Capuano went seven innings, giving up no earned runs and just two hits, while striking out five. He would ultimately pick up the well-deserved win, improving his season record to 3-0 with a league-leading 0.40 ERA.

The game was a scoreless pitcher's duel until Staten Island broke the deadlock in the sixth, when Tottenville HS product Kevin Krause singled in Ricardo Cespedes. Christian Santana followed with a line drive single to right, sending home Adrian Sanchez making the score 2-0.

Staten Island added two more in the eighth, when Cespedes scored again on a wild pitch and Krause plated Sanchez when he ripped a single to left to notch his second RBI of the night. Krause's 3-4 performance bumped his average to .333 on the season.

The Blue Crabs (11-8) got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the eighth on Alex Crosby's solo homer, his fourth of the year. However, Jim Fuller was able to close it out for the FerryHawks in the ninth, securing the win in the first of a three-game series.

