Blue Crabs Offense Struggles, Drops Fourth Straight

May 20, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf) The Blue Crabs continued their homestand as the Staten Island FerryHawks visited Regency Furniture for the first time this year. The two clubs had already faced one another a week ago, with the Blue Crabs winning the series; the first game featured Ian Kahaloa starting for the Blue Crabs and Christian Capuano for the FerryHawks.

The two pitchers traded scoreless innings back-and-forth, as Kahaloa struck out three straight hitters after a leadoff triple from Kevin Krause in the second inning. Kahaloa would set a new benchmark for strikeouts as he punched out eight hitters.

But it would be Staten Island who scored first, as Krause and Christian Santana drove in some runs with two outs to make it 2-0. They would double their score in the eighth as Ricardo Cespedes touched the plate after a wild pitch, and Krause drove in another run as their lead grew to 4-0.

In the bottom of the ninth, down 4-0, Alex Crosby led off with an opposite-field home run to cut into the lead 4-1; K.C. Hobson would single afterward to give him the longest hitting streak of the year by a Blue Crab, going 11-straight. The Crabs couldn't manufacture anything more to continue the rally as the Crabs lost 4-1 to make them 11-8 and having lost four straight.

The Blue Crabs are back in action for game 2 at 6:35, with the rookie starter, Jared Burch going for Southern Maryland. Fans can purchase tickets here or go to FloSports and watch every game.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2023

Blue Crabs Offense Struggles, Drops Fourth Straight - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.