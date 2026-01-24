Red Card Or Not?! Baltimore vs Utica + Hayes Blue Card Debate: MASL Under Review

Published on January 24, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

On this week's episode of Under Review, Ryan and Phil break down a pair of calls from the Baltimore Blast match against Utica City FC. The Blast want their goal to stand, but is this "pick play" legal? What about the red card to Oumar Sylla? Was that a legitimate red card? In Milwaukee, there was a controversial moment when Andre Hayes received a blue card for a perceived elbow. Was a blue card enough? Find out on the latest episode of Under Review!ÃÂ







