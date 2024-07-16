Record Ten Cutters Selected in 2024 MLB Draft

July 16, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

A total of ten Williamsport Crosscutters were selected in the recently completed 2024 MLB Draft. The draft consisted of 20 rounds with 615 players chosen July 14-16 in Houston, the site of the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

The ten Williamsport players selected were;

- SS Eddie Rynders - Round 4 by Pittsburgh

- OF Joseph Sullivan (2023) - Round 7 by Houston

- RHP Will Riley (2021) - Round 8 by Seattle

- C Eddie Micheletti (2022) - Round 8 by Toronto

- RHP Jack Crowder (2023) - Round 9 by Baltimore

- RHP Luke Johnson - Round 10 by Washington

- LHP Titan Hayes (2023) - Round 11 by Philadelphia

- OF Anthony Stephan - Round 13 by Cincinnati

- RHP Jimmy Romano - Round 16 by Cincinnati

- 1B Eric Rataczak - Round 16 by Miami

Overall, the MLB Draft League had 60 players that appeared in the league during the 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons selected in the draft. Trenton has the most selections with 11, followed by Williamsport and West Virginia with 10 each, Mahoning Valley with 9, and State College and Frederick with 6. One player that was selected played with multiple teams during their time in the MLB Draft League.

For Williamsport, this year's ten selections is a new high mark for the team since joining the MLB Draft League. The Cutters had eight players selected in 2021, six selected in 2022 and nine selected in 2023. The Crosscutters still hold the distinction of having hosted the highest drafted player selected from the league as Sabin Ceballos was selected with Pick 94 in the 3rd Round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

A total of 191 players that appeared in the MLB Draft League have now gone on to be drafted in the four seasons that the league has been in existence.

The second half of the MLB Draft League season begins on Thursday, July 18th and concludes on Thursday, September 5th as the Williamsport Crosscutters host the 2024 MLB Draft League Championship Game. To order your championship tickets now, visit Crosscutters.com.

