Cutters to Make History with Pop-Tarts® Jerseys

July 16, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters will make history on Saturday, July 20 when the team wears specially themed Pop-Tarts® jerseys and caps in their game against the Frederick Keys on Salute to Pop-Tarts® Night at Journey Bank Ballpark. Game time is 6:35pm and gates open at 5:30pm.

Salute to Pop-Tarts® Night is sponsored by Kellanova (formerly Kellogg's) and 93.3 WBZD. The night will be full of Pop-Tarts nostalgia and fun and feature a historical first with the Cutters suiting up in Pop-Tarts® branded caps and jerseys.

The game-worn caps and jerseys will be available to fans in an online auction with proceeds benefiting the Central PA Food Bank. The auction begins on July 20 at 6pm and concludes on July 26 at 9pm. To bid, simply download the free LiveSource app on any phone. Bidders are not required to attend the game to participate in the auction and shipping is available to all auction winners.

"We've had a great relationship with the Kellanova plant in nearby Muncy, Pa. for many years," stated Cutters Vice President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi. "This year, we had the bold idea to ask if we could design and wear Pop-Tarts® branded Cutters jerseys, auction them to fans and have the proceeds benefit charity. They loved the idea." The Kellanova plant in Muncy, Pa. produces 600,000 Pop-Tarts® every day.

All fans attending the game will get a free package of Pop-Tarts®, while supplies last, and have the opportunity to win free Pop-Tarts® for a year. The night will conclude with a Cutters fireworks show sponsored by Kellanova, FOE #970, Labatt and 93.3 WBZD along with the Quality Inn, the Wholesale Chef and ZY Pyrotechnics.

Tickets start at $8 and are available online at crosscutters.com, by phone at (570) 326-3389 or in-person at the Journey Bank Ballpark box office. The Williamsport Crosscutters captured the 2024 MLB Draft League 1st Half Championship and will host the league's Championship Game at Journey Bank Ballpark on September 5th against the 2nd Half Champion. Tickets for the Championship Game are also on sale.

