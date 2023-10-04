Record Number of Alumni Appear in MLB During 2023 Season
October 4, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - A record number of former Fort Wayne TinCaps appeared in Major League Baseball during the 2023 season, as 62 alumni were in The Show. Fort Wayne's previous franchise high for alums in a big league season was 58 in 2021.
Since Fort Wayne's Minor League Baseball franchise was established in 1993, there've been 219 players who've ascended from playing in the Summit City to the majors. (The club was known as the Wizards through 2008 before rebranding as the TinCaps in '09.)
"We're proud to offer affordable, family fun at Parkview Field," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter, who's been with the organization since 1999. "We know a lot of fans come to Parkview Field to simply enjoy the entertainment, the food and drinks, and the overall atmosphere, but don't forget there are also future big leaguers on the field. Not to mention the prospects on the visiting team. We're so happy to see our old friends achieve their dreams of playing in The Show."
Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. was the top performing TinCaps alum in 2023. After setting Fort Wayne's single-season home run record in 2017 as an 18-year-old, Tatis crushed 25 homers and stole 29 bases this year. Meanwhile, Pirates closer David Bednar (2016-17) made the National League All-Star team for the second consecutive year. He led the NL with 39 saves. Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (2014) and Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (2013-14) have been All-Stars previously as well. A's outfielder Esteury Ruiz (2018) set an American League rookie record for stolen bases with 67, which also led all players in the AL. Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (2019) ranked fifth in the majors in stolen bases with 47. Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (2010) led the bigs in starts with 35. Rays starting pitcher Zach Eflin (2013) had the second lowest WHIP among all pitchers. Other notable performers included MacKenzie Gore (2018, '21) leading the Nats in strikeouts, Jack Suwinski leading the Pirates in homers, Luis Campusano emerging as San Diego's primary catcher, and Tom Cosgrove setting a Padres record for consecutive scoreless appearances to begin his career.
This year also saw 10 recent alumni make their MLB debuts, including Padres pitchers Jackson Wolf, Jose Espada, and Alek Jacob after they pitched for the TinCaps at the High-A level just last year. (Wolf was later traded to the Pirates.)
Over the course of the campaign, former TinCaps appeared with 26 of MLB's 30 teams. (The only clubs without a former 'Cap were the Cubs, Dodgers, Giants, and Orioles.) Fifteen alums played for the Padres, Fort Wayne's parent club since 1999. San Diego's coaching staff also included four former TinCaps: catching coach Brian Esposito (2022), hitting instructor Morgan Burkhart (2013-14), athletic trainer Ricky Huerta (2013-15), and strength coach Jay Young (2017).
There are now 13 TinCaps alums playing in the Postseason, plus 2014 manager Michael Collins, who's a coach with the Astros.
Note: The total of 62 doesn't include Blake Snell of the Padres, who made a rehab appearance for the TinCaps at Parkview Field in 2022. Snell led all MLB pitchers in ERA (2.25) and batting average against (.181), while ranking third in strikeouts (234). He's the favorite to win the NL Cy Young Award.
TinCaps MLB Alumni in 2023
INF CJ Abrams (2019), Washington Nationals
INF Gabriel Arias (2017-18), Cleveland Guardians
RHP Pedro Avila (2017), San Diego Padres
RHP Anthony Bass (2009), Toronto Blue Jays
OF Jake Bauers (2014), New York Yankees
RHP David Bednar (2016-17), Pittsburgh Pirates
RHP Caleb Boushley (2018), Milwaukee Brewers*
RHP Matt Brash (2019), Seattle Mariners
RHP Matt Bush (2005-07), Texas Rangers** / Milwaukee Brewers
C Luis Campusano (2018), San Diego Padres
LHP José Castillo (2015-16), San Diego Padres
RHP Dylan Coleman (2018-19), Kansas City Royals
OF Franchy Cordero (2014-15), New York Yankees
LHP Tom Cosgrove (2018), San Diego Padres*
RHP Enyel De Los Santos (2016), Cleveland Guardians
INF Xavier Edwards (2019), Miami Marlins* **
RHP Zach Eflin (2013), Tampa Bay Rays**
RHP Jose Espada (2022), San Diego Padres*
INF Ty France (2016), Seattle Mariners
LHP Max Fried (2013-14), Atlanta Braves**
LHP MacKenzie Gore (2018, '21), Washington Nationals
RHP Trevor Gott (2013), New York Mets / Seattle Mariners
C Austin Hedges (2012), Texas Rangers** / Pittsburgh Pirates
RHP Alek Jacob (2022), San Diego Padres*
OF Travis Jankowski (2012), Texas Rangers**
RHP Michael Kelly (2012-13, '15), Cleveland Guardians
RHP Brett Kennedy (2016), Cincinnati Reds
RHP Corey Kluber (2008), Boston Red Sox
RHP Reiss Knehr (2018), San Diego Padres
OF Taylor Kolhwey (2016), San Diego Padres*
RHP Dinelson Lamet (2015), Boston Red Sox / Colorado Rockies
LHP Eric Lauer (2016), Milwaukee Brewers
LHP Joey Lucchesi (2016), New York Mets
INF Tucupita Marcano (2019), Pittsburgh Pirates
RHP Adrián Martínez (2018-19), Oakland A's
RHP Phil Maton (2016), Houston Astros**
RHP Miles Mikolas (2010), St. Louis Cardinals
INF Owen Miller (2018), Milwaukee Brewers**
LHP Adrian Morejon (2017), San Diego Padres
RHP Andrés Muñoz (2017), Seattle Mariners
RHP Chris Paddack (2016), Minnesota Twins**
RHP Luis Patiño (2018), Chicago White Sox / Tampa Bay Rays
INF Jace Peterson (2012), Arizona Diamondbacks** / Oakland A's
RHP Cal Quantrill (2016), Cleveland Guardians
RHP Colin Rea (2012-13), Milwaukee Brewers**
OF Hunter Renfroe (2013), Cincinnati Reds / Los Angeles Angels
RHP Gerardo Reyes (2016), Los Angeles Angels
OF Franmil Reyes (2014-15), Kansas City Royals
INF Eguy Rosario (2017), San Diego Padres
OF Esteury Ruiz (2018), Oakland A's
RHP José Ruiz (2015), Arizona Diamondbacks / Chicago White Sox
RHP Jesse Scholtens (2016-17), Chicago White Sox*
C Chandler Seagle (2017-19), San Diego Padres*
OF Jack Suwinski (2017-18), Pittsburgh Pirates
OF Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017), San Diego Padres
RHP Mason Thompson (2017-18), Washington Nationals
INF Trea Turner (2014), Philadelphia Phillies**
INF Luis Urías (2015), Boston Red Sox / Milwaukee Brewers
RHP Matt Waldron (2021), San Diego Padres*
LHP Ryan Weathers (2018-19), Miami Marlins** / San Diego Padres
RHP Trey Wingenter (2016), Detroit Tigers
LHP Jackson Wolf (2022), San Diego Padres*
* MLB debut
** Postseason
