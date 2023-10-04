Former TinCaps in MLB Postseason

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - After 62 former TinCaps appeared in Major League Baseball during the regular season, 13 alums are now in the Postseason. Fort Wayne alumni are on the rosters for nine of the dozen teams in contention for the World Series.

Since Fort Wayne's Minor League Baseball franchise was established in 1993, there have been

219 players who've ascended from playing in the Summit City to the majors. Of those, six have been on the roster for a World Series winner: left-handed pitcher Max Fried (2021 Braves); shortstop Trea Turner (2019 Nationals); right-handed pitcher Joe Ross (2019 Nationals); right-handed pitcher Jake Peavy (2013 Red Sox and 2014 Giants); third baseman David Freese (2011 Cardinals); and catcher A.J. Pierzynski (2005 White Sox).

"We love getting to watch our old guys on the biggest stage in the sport," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter.

In addition to former players and coaches participating in the Postseason, former TinCaps broadcasters Mike Couzens (2012-14) and Mike Monaco (2016) are calling Wild Card Series action for ESPN Radio.

Astros

RHP Phil Maton (2016)

Coach Michael Collins (2014 manager)

Braves

LHP Max Fried (2013-14)

Brewers

INF Owen Miller (2018)

RHP Colin Rea (2012-13)

Diamondbacks

INF Jace Peterson (2012)

Marlins

INF Xavier Edwards (2019)

LHP Ryan Weathers (2018-19)

Phillies

INF Trea Turner (2014)

Rangers

RHP Matt Bush (2005-07)

C Austin Hedges (2012)

OF Travis Jankowski (2012)

Associate Manager Will Venable (2006)

Rays

RHP Zach Eflin (2013)

Twins

RHP Chris Paddack (2016)

No former players/coaches are currently with the Blue Jays, Dodgers, or Orioles.

