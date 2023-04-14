Record Holder Cordero Re-Signs with Barnstormers

April 14, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







Andretty Cordero, who set Lancaster Barnstormers franchise records with 184 hits and 118 RBI in the 2022 championship season, has re-signed with the team for 2023, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

In addition, the Barnstormers have signed Jose Felix to join Chris Proctor on the catching corps.

Cordero, 25, amassed the second highest single season hit and the third in RBI in league history. The corner infielder banged out 35 doubles and hit 18 home runs along the way while carrying a .340 average, good for second in the league. From July 7 through August 10, he knocked in 38 runs in a span of just 28 games. He had six four-hit games and a quartet of four-RBI games during the regular season. He went an unbelievable span of nearly three months without going hitless in consecutive games from June 16 through September 6, hitting .367.

During the post-season, the native of the Dominican Republic racked up 11 more hits while batting safely in seven of Lancaster's eight games. He also drove in 11 runs, including four in Lancaster's Game Four win at Southern Maryland. Cordero added a pair of solo home runs against three-time Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year Daryl Thompson to boost the Barnstormers to their series-clinching win in Game Five.

Cordero spent six seasons in the Texas Rangers organization, reaching Class AA Frisco in 2019. He drove in 82 runs for the Rough Riders that season while batting .270.

"Cordero was the MVP of our club last season," said Peeples. "He plays multiple positions and will (obviously) be in the middle of our order. Hopefully, he will continue to grow on the year he had."

Felix, 20, will be one of the youngest players in franchise history. The native of the Dominican Republic, who grew up in Manhattan, spent the last two years in the Texas system. He batted .250 with eight RBI in 21 games. Three of those games were with Class AAA Round Rock in 2021. In the last of those games, October 3, the receiver rapped out a trio of base hits.

"Felix is a young kid that we don't know much about," said Peeples. "We are going to bring him in and see what he has."

