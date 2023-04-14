Frederick Atlantic League Baseball Club Announces Promotional Schedule for 2023 Season

The soon to be named Atlantic League Baseball Club has announced their promotional schedule for the 2023 Atlantic League season at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The season will kick off at home on May 2, as the new franchise takes the field at Nymeo Field for the very first time.

Tie baseball into your educational experience by joining us for STEM Day sponsored by AstraZeneca on May 17 at 11 am. A field trip for students of Frederick County Schools, local businesses and non-profits will be on hand to educate students about science, technology, engineering and math and discuss their careers in the STEM sector.

The question mark identity will finally end on June 23 when the franchise takes on their new identity for the first time on Name Reveal Night. Will it be the Bone Shakers, Ghost Hounds, Rail Frogs, Sawbones, or Screaming Alpacas? Be sure to come out to the ballpark and be the first to find out!

The 2023 schedule will feature ten firework shows, including a Super Show after every Saturday home game. The first show will take place after the game on May 13, presented by Floor and Decor. We will also launch a special Friday show on June 23 to celebrate Name Reveal Night.

The team will bring the beach to the ballpark on July 22 for Margaritaville Night, featuring a jersey auction for National Foundation for Cancer Research.

Frederick will welcome one of baseball's most entertaining personalities, the Phillie Phanatic, on July 31.

The team will also welcome Waterboyz for Jesus for a pre-game concert on August 26 for Faith Night.

Every Sunday home game will be a Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Monocacy Valley, with the opportunity to play catch on the field before the game, as well as a chance to meet the team on May 28 and August 20.

Single Game tickets will go on sale both online and at the box office on Monday, April 17 at 11 am.

For more information and our full promotional schedule, visit frederickatlanticleague.com

Fans can buy/renew ticket plans as well as book group outings for the 2023 season by calling 301-815-9900.

To keep up with the latest team news and ticket information visit our website Frederickatlanticleague.com as well as follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@frederickALPB).

Full Schedule:

May 2: Opening Night, Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Floor and Décor

May 3: Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Floor and Décor

May 4: Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Floor and Décor

May 12: Educators Appreciation Night presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union

May 13: Firework Super Show presented by Floor and Décor

May 14: Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Monocacy Valley, Mother's Day presented by Amour Flowers, Mother's Day Brunch in the Mattress Warehouse Club

May 17: STEM Day presented by Astrazeneca

May 25: Senior Day presented by Frederick County Senior Services Division

May 27: Fireworks Super Show

May 28: Sunday Funday Presented by Goodwill Monocacy Valley, Meet the Team

June 10: Baseball Camp, Firework Super Show

June 11: Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Monocacy Valley

June 23: Name Reveal Night, Fireworks presented by American Disposal Systems

June 24: Firework Super Show

June 25: Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Monocacy Valley

July 4: Independence Day

July 22: Margaritaville Night, Jersey Auction for National Foundation for Cancer Research, Firework Super Show

July 23: Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Monocacy Valley

July 29: Firework Super Show

July 30: Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Monocacy Valley

July 31: Phillie Phanatic Appearance

August 2: Intern Takeover

August 19: Firework Super Show

August 20: Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Monocacy Valley, Meet the Team

August 26: Faith Night, Waterboyz for Jesus Pre-Game Concert, Firework Super Show

August 27: Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Monocacy Valley

September 5: Peanut Free Night

September 9: Firework Super Show

September 10: Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Monocacy Valley, Fan Appreciation Day

