Jon Hunton Named to ALPB Silver Anniversary Team

April 14, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(New York) - Jon Hunton, a right-handed reliever who set the league record for career saves, was named to the Atlantic League Silver Anniversary team on Friday. He is the 16th of 25 outstanding players to be named to the honorary squad.

A nine-year veteran of the Atlantic League, Hunton began his career with the Lancaster Barnstormers in 2007 and spent 2008 with the Somerset Patriots. After playing two seasons in the Oakland A's system, he returned to the ALPB and joined the Long Island Ducks for the 2011-12 campaigns. He spent his last five seasons with Somerset from 2013-17.

Hunton is one of just two players to lead the Atlantic League in saves three times. He topped all ALPB relievers with 37 saves in 2013, 37 saves in 2016 and set the league's single-season record with 49 in 2014, all with Somerset. He is the only player in league history to have three seasons of 37 or more saves.

During his nine seasons in the ALPB, Hunton helped his club reach the playoffs eight times and was a part of three championship clubs, with Somerset in 2008 and 2015 and Long Island in 2012. He saved all three victories in Somerset's 2013 Freedom Division Championship Series sweep of Sugar Land. In 2014, Hunton added two more saves in the Liberty Division Championship Series to his record 49 during the regular season. Hunton's 10 career postseason saves are the most of any pitcher in league history. He also added a pair of postseason wins during his career.

Hunton finished his Atlantic League career with an 8-17 record to go with a 3.26 ERA. His 167 career saves stands as the ALPB record. He earned Postseason All-Star honors in 2013 and 2014 and pitched in the ALPB All-Star Game in 2013 and 2016.

"My greatest moments as a player and overall were in the Atlantic League," said Hunton. "It was a great opportunity, and I had a great time and tried to make it last as long as I could."

Jon and his wife, Katherine, reside in High Bridge, N.J., with their son, Logan, 7. Hunton is the senior baseball instructor and elite coach at Upper Deck Elite in Berkeley Heights, N.J.

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2023 and has selected elite former players to comprise the official ALPB Silver Anniversary team. A total of 25 players have been selected to commemorate the league's first quarter century. The list of honorees is comprised of former Players of the Year, Pitchers of the Year, League Championship MVPs, All-Stars and record holders, the most talented players to ever grace an Atlantic League ballpark.

Over the course of the next two weeks, the 25th Anniversary Team will be revealed one at a time on the ALPB website and social media channels as well as the same platforms of each Atlantic League club. Please visit each week to see which fan favorite players made the all-time greats roster.

