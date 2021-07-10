Reading Sweeps Doubleheader over Harrisburg

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils took both games of the doubleheader with the Harrisburg Senators on Saturday. Reading is up four games to one on the series. The Fightins trailed in game one but came back in the fifth and held off the Senators to record a close victory. In game two, the team's scored one a piece in the second and then the bats went quiet. They battled back and forth in extras and eventually the R-Phils came out on top thanks to Logan Landon's walk-off heroics.

Game 1: Harrisburg 2, Reading 4

Francisco Morales (W, 2-7) was impressive in his second winning decision in as many starts, only allowing two runs in five innings

Harrisburg took a 1-0 lead in the second, before Madison Stokes sent a homerun to opposite field in the fourth to tie it at one

The Senators recaptured the lead in the fifth, but Reading plated three in the bottom half thanks to a Daniel Brito double, Josh Stephen sacrifice fly and Jorge Bonifacio RBI single

Jonathan Hennigan came first in relief, pitching a hitless inning with two strikeouts, followed by Brian Marconi (S, 7) striking out one in his hitless seventh

Game 2: Harrisburg 2, Reading 3 (Extras/9)

Top 2: Harrisburg struck first off of a solo homer from Nick Banks.

Bot 2: Landon tied it up on a single and back-to-back errors on the same play allowed him to cross home, tying things up at one.

Top 8 (extras): Beginning with a runner on second, a single off the bat of Gage Canning plated a run to break the tie.

Bot 8 (extras): Beginning with Jack Conley on second, Stephen mashed a double to tie things up once again at two a piece.

Bot 9 (extras): Bonifacio started the inning on second and thanks to a walk-off single from Landon he came around to score. The Fightins took the game 3-2.

Josh Hendrickson took the ball in the start of Game 2, allowing four hits and one earned run in five innings of work. Tyler Carr threw a clean inning of relief. Aneurys Zabala worked a clean seventh but allowed that placed runner to score in the top of the eighth. He notched three strikeouts, reaching 100+ numerous times on the radar gun. Austin Ross got the ninth, working for an inning ending double play that did not allow Harrisburg to cross the plate.

FirstEnergy Stadium was packed and the crowd was electric. The Fightins staff and players appreciate the support the community has for the team. Join us tomorrow night at America's Classic Ballpark for a 5:15 start time tomorrow, Sunday, July 11.

