Mets Promote Brett Baty to Double-A

July 10, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, are excited to announce that Brett Baty has been promoted to Double-A and will report to Binghamton following the Futures Game, which Baty is scheduled to play in on Sunday at Coors Field in Denver.

The 21-year-old Baty was drafted by the Mets with the 12th overall pick in 2019 out of Lake Travis High School in Austin Texas. With Brooklyn (High-A) this year, Baty hit .309 with 14 doubles, seven home runs, 27 runs scored, and 34 RBI in 51 games. He also had a .397 OBP, .514 slugging percentage, and a .911 OPS.

For more information follow the Ponies on Facebook at facebook.com/RumblePoniesBB, on Twitter @RumblePoniesBB, or on Instagram at rumbleponiesbb.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.