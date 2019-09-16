Reading Native F Steven Swavely Agrees to AHL Deal with Phantoms

September 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - Forward Steven Swavely has re-signed with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on an AHL deal for the 2019-20 season, the Phantoms announced Monday. Swavely, 27, is entering his fourth professional season and all have been in the Philadelphia Flyers organization. The 2010 Muhlenberg High School graduate started last season on an ECHL contract with Reading and was named an ECHL All-Star for the first time in his career (14g, 30 pts., 27 GP). In January 2019, the Phantoms signed the Reading native to an AHL contract and Swavely registered seven points in 40 contests. His 40 games with the Phantoms were a single-season high for his AHL tenure.

Swavely has 98 career points with the Royals; if he records two more, he will be one of 17 Reading players ever to reach the century mark. He has also compiled 45 goals and plus-28 rating (105 GP).

Over 93 games with the Phantoms, Swavely has contributed six goals and 15 points. In 2018, Lehigh Valley advanced to the Calder Cup Playoffs' Eastern Conference Finals and Swavely skated in eight postseason games.

Swavely captained the University of Maine as a senior in 2015-16. Prior to his NCAA career, he wore the "C" for the New Jersey Hitmen (2011-12) and played locally for the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers (2008-10) and the Valley Forge Minutemen (2007-08).

Swavely stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 190 pounds.

