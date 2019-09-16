Single Game Tickets on Sale Today

PORTLAND, ME - Individual game tickets for all 36 Maine Mariners home games in their second ECHL season will go on sale Monday afternoon, September 16th at 2:07 PM ET. Advanced prices remain the same as the 2018-19 season, starting as low as $10 for kids. The Mariners will open the 2019-20 season on Friday, October 11th at home against the Adirondack Thunder at 7:15 PM.

Fans can save money on tickets by purchasing in advance of game day, up until 11:59 PM the night before. In addition, a $2 discount will be offered both in advance and on game day to all military members, seniors, or students, with I.D at the Trusted Choice Box Office in the Cross Insurance Arena.

Single game tickets will be able to be purchased online through Ticketmaster via MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside Cross Insurance Arena. The Trusted Choice Box Office is open Monday through Friday 9 AM to 4 PM. The box office will have extended hours on game days and can be reached at 207-775-3458.

Full, half season, and 12-game mini plan ticket packages remain available, as well as flex plans (ten vouchers for use at any game in any quantity). The final day to purchase a full season package is October 11th. The 12-game mini plan and flex plan can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com. In addition, groups of ten or more are eligible for ticket discounts to all games. To purchase a season package, half season package or group tickets, fans can contact the Mariners directly at 833-GO-MAINE.

The "1-2-3 Friday" deal is back for all Friday home games and this season will feature $1 Aquafina water, $2 Pepsi products and $3 Bud Light Drafts through the start if the second period.

Additionally, the "Family Four Pack" returns for 2019-20, which includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four waters or sodas, four bags of chips, and four Mariners can koozies, starting at $80. In addition to all ten Saturday home games, the Family Four Pack will also be offered at the six Sunday games this season. The Family Four Pack will only be available for advance purchase online at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling 833-GO-MAINE.

2019-20 training camp kicks off on October 2nd when the Mariners hit the ice for the first time at the Troubh Ice Arena. Practices on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th will be open to the public at the Troubh Ice Arena, starting at 10 AM. On October 5th, the Mariners will host a preseason game in Exeter, New Hampshire at the Rinks At Exeter against the Worcester Railers at 4:30 PM. October 8th will feature an evening practice at the Cross Insurance Arena from 6 to 7 PM with player introductions, interviews, and a post-event autograph session for full season ticket holders.

The Adirondack Thunder's visit on October 11th kicks off a stretch of 11 of the first 18 games on home ice. New opponents visiting the Cross Insurance Arena this season include the Indy Fuel (November 29th) and the Jacksonville IceMen (January 3rd and 4th). A full promotional schedule can be found here. The main ticket page can be accessed here. The Mariners front office can be reached 833-GO-MAINE or in person at 94 Free St. in Portland. To purchase single game tickets in person or over the phone, the Trusted Choice Box Office is located inside the Cross Insurance Arena at 1 Civic Center Square and their phone number is 207-775-3458.

