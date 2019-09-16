Beast Announce 2019-20 Schedule Changes

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO- The Brampton Beast, proud ECHL affiliates of the NHL's Ottawa Senators and AHL's Belleville Senators, announced Monday revisions to their 2019-20 away schedule. Two total changes have been made official.

1) On Saturday, January 4th, the Beast were scheduled to play the Orlando Solar Bears on the road in Orlando. That game has now been cancelled.

2) The Beast will now take on the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday, March 4th. The game time will be 7:35 PM. It will be the second game of a five-game road swing that will see the Beast travel to Worcester, Norfolk and Reading.

The Beast open their seventh season on Saturday, October 12th at the CAA Centre vs. the Toledo Walleye. Tickets for the season are now on sale.

