RB Agyei-Obese Joins Practice Roster

September 11, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

American running back Percy Agyei-Obese

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 213 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-03-12

HOMETOWN: Frederick, MD | SCHOOL: James Madison

Agyei-Obese spent his 2024 Training Camp with the BC Lions, appearing in both games, and rushing nine times for 39 yards. He appeared in 60 games from 2017 to 2022 for James Madison; carrying the ball 694 times for 3,503 yards and 39 touchdowns, also hauling in 18 passes for 119 yards. When Agyei-Obese's college career was said and done, he finished second in Dukes history in rush attempts and rushing touchdowns, as well as third in rushing yards and total touchdowns, and fourth in career scoring.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.