Fall Negotiation Lists Unveiled

September 11, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - The nine Canadian Football League (CFL) teams have each unveiled ten players from their negotiation lists. Clubs are required to do so on two occasions each year - in September and December - following a measure approved at the 2018 CFL winter meetings.

CFL by-laws state that teams can claim exclusive rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the lists at any time.

Notable players previously unveiled on negotiation lists include:

Dustin Crum

Tevin Jones

Javon Leake

Kalil Pimpleton

Taulia Tagovailoa

Tim White

2024 FALL NEGOTIATION LISTS

(Name | Position | College)

BC LIONS

Hank Bachmeier | QB | Wake Forest

Anthony Brown | QB | Oregon

Jalen Coker | WR | Holy Cross

Noah Fifita | QB | Arizona

Hayden Hatten | WR | Idaho

Mikey Keene | QB | Fresno State

Gevani McCoy | QB | Oregon State

Chris Oladokun | QB | South Dakota State

Kaidon Salter | QB | Liberty

Xavier Smith | WR | Florida A&M

EDMONTON ELKS

Jaylon Allen | DL | Memphis

Hudson Card | QB | Purdue

Malik Cunningham | QB | Louisville

Michael Dowell | DB | Miami of Ohio

Billy Edwards Jr. | QB | Maryland

Mohamed Ibrahim | RB | Minnesota

Rocky Lombardi | QB | Northern Illinois

Cameron Rising | QB | Utah

Quincy Roche | DL | Miami

Jacob Zeno | QB | Alabama-Birmingham

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Daylen Baldwin | WR | Michigan

Markaviest Bryant | DL | Central Florida

Michael Dwumfour | DL | Rutgers

Deshawn Fenwick | RB | Oregon State

Garrett Greene | QB | West Virginia

Josh Love | QB | San Jose State

Samson Nacua | WR | BYU

Shon Stephens | DB | Ferris State

Pita Taumoepenu | DL | Utah

Jacoby Windmon | DL | Michigan State

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Chevan Cordeiro | QB | San Jose State

Mark Evans II | OL | Arkansas-Pine Bluff

DyShawn Gales | DB | South Dakota State

Michael Hiers | QB | Samford

Jadon Janke | WR | South Dakota State

Lawrence Keys III | WR | Tulane

Ilm Manning | OL | Hawaii

Kellen Mond | QB | Texas A&M

Tre Mosley | WR | Michigan State

Zion Tupuola-Fetui | DL | Washington

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Chase Artopoeus | QB | Chattanooga

Kyler Baugh | DL | Minnesota

Dylan Drummond | WR | Eastern Michigan

Maalik Hall | DL | Southeastern Oklahoma State

Jake Hornibrook | OL | Duke

Emory Jones | QB | Cincinnati

Andrew Parker Jr. | LB | Appalachian State

Kiondre Thomas | DB | Kansas State

Trey Vaval | DB | Minnesota State-Mankato

Cameron Wire | OL | Tulane

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Spencer Brown | RB | Alabama-Birmingham

Jalon Daniels | QB | Kansas

Gavin Hardison | QB | Texas-El Paso

Carlton Johnson | DB | Fresno State

Jontre Kirklin | WR | Louisiana State

Adrian Martinez | QB | Kansas State

Lance McCutcheon | WR | Montana State

Will McElvain | QB | Central Arkansas

Judge Culpepper | DL | Toledo

Quavian White | DB | Georgia State

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Daewood Davis | WR | Western Kentucky

Willie Drew | DB | Virginia State

Kyron Drones | QB | Virginia Tech

Max Duggan | QB | TCU

Delonte Hood | DB | Peru State

Dillon Johnson | RB | Washington

Trace McSorley | QB | Penn State

Thyrick Pitts | WR | Delaware

Kyle Sheets | WR | Slippery Rock

Jaylen Twyman | DL | Pittsburgh

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Ayir Asante | WR | Wyoming

Levi Bell | DL | Texas State

Tarik Black | WR | Texas

Max Brosmer | QB | Minnesota

Curtis Brooks | DL | Cincinnati

Andre Carter | DL | Indiana

Dante Chachere | QB | Portland State

Kyle McCord | QB | Syracuse

Cam Miller | QB | North Dakota State

Andrew Trainer | OL | William & Mary

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Jacob De Jesus | WR | UNLV

Daijun Edwards | RB | Georgia

Brett Gabbert | QB | Miami of Ohio

Frank Gore Jr. | RB | Southern Mississippi

Jaray Jenkins | WR | LSU

Tiawan Mullen | DB | Indiana

Daviyon Nixon | DL | Iowa

Ovie Oghoufo | DL | LSU

Chandler Smith | WR | Samford

E.J. Warner | QB | Rice

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.