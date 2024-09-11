Fall Negotiation Lists Unveiled
September 11, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The nine Canadian Football League (CFL) teams have each unveiled ten players from their negotiation lists. Clubs are required to do so on two occasions each year - in September and December - following a measure approved at the 2018 CFL winter meetings.
CFL by-laws state that teams can claim exclusive rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the lists at any time.
Notable players previously unveiled on negotiation lists include:
Dustin Crum
Tevin Jones
Javon Leake
Kalil Pimpleton
Taulia Tagovailoa
Tim White
2024 FALL NEGOTIATION LISTS
(Name | Position | College)
BC LIONS
Hank Bachmeier | QB | Wake Forest
Anthony Brown | QB | Oregon
Jalen Coker | WR | Holy Cross
Noah Fifita | QB | Arizona
Hayden Hatten | WR | Idaho
Mikey Keene | QB | Fresno State
Gevani McCoy | QB | Oregon State
Chris Oladokun | QB | South Dakota State
Kaidon Salter | QB | Liberty
Xavier Smith | WR | Florida A&M
EDMONTON ELKS
Jaylon Allen | DL | Memphis
Hudson Card | QB | Purdue
Malik Cunningham | QB | Louisville
Michael Dowell | DB | Miami of Ohio
Billy Edwards Jr. | QB | Maryland
Mohamed Ibrahim | RB | Minnesota
Rocky Lombardi | QB | Northern Illinois
Cameron Rising | QB | Utah
Quincy Roche | DL | Miami
Jacob Zeno | QB | Alabama-Birmingham
CALGARY STAMPEDERS
Daylen Baldwin | WR | Michigan
Markaviest Bryant | DL | Central Florida
Michael Dwumfour | DL | Rutgers
Deshawn Fenwick | RB | Oregon State
Garrett Greene | QB | West Virginia
Josh Love | QB | San Jose State
Samson Nacua | WR | BYU
Shon Stephens | DB | Ferris State
Pita Taumoepenu | DL | Utah
Jacoby Windmon | DL | Michigan State
SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
Chevan Cordeiro | QB | San Jose State
Mark Evans II | OL | Arkansas-Pine Bluff
DyShawn Gales | DB | South Dakota State
Michael Hiers | QB | Samford
Jadon Janke | WR | South Dakota State
Lawrence Keys III | WR | Tulane
Ilm Manning | OL | Hawaii
Kellen Mond | QB | Texas A&M
Tre Mosley | WR | Michigan State
Zion Tupuola-Fetui | DL | Washington
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
Chase Artopoeus | QB | Chattanooga
Kyler Baugh | DL | Minnesota
Dylan Drummond | WR | Eastern Michigan
Maalik Hall | DL | Southeastern Oklahoma State
Jake Hornibrook | OL | Duke
Emory Jones | QB | Cincinnati
Andrew Parker Jr. | LB | Appalachian State
Kiondre Thomas | DB | Kansas State
Trey Vaval | DB | Minnesota State-Mankato
Cameron Wire | OL | Tulane
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
Spencer Brown | RB | Alabama-Birmingham
Jalon Daniels | QB | Kansas
Gavin Hardison | QB | Texas-El Paso
Carlton Johnson | DB | Fresno State
Jontre Kirklin | WR | Louisiana State
Adrian Martinez | QB | Kansas State
Lance McCutcheon | WR | Montana State
Will McElvain | QB | Central Arkansas
Judge Culpepper | DL | Toledo
Quavian White | DB | Georgia State
TORONTO ARGONAUTS
Daewood Davis | WR | Western Kentucky
Willie Drew | DB | Virginia State
Kyron Drones | QB | Virginia Tech
Max Duggan | QB | TCU
Delonte Hood | DB | Peru State
Dillon Johnson | RB | Washington
Trace McSorley | QB | Penn State
Thyrick Pitts | WR | Delaware
Kyle Sheets | WR | Slippery Rock
Jaylen Twyman | DL | Pittsburgh
OTTAWA REDBLACKS
Ayir Asante | WR | Wyoming
Levi Bell | DL | Texas State
Tarik Black | WR | Texas
Max Brosmer | QB | Minnesota
Curtis Brooks | DL | Cincinnati
Andre Carter | DL | Indiana
Dante Chachere | QB | Portland State
Kyle McCord | QB | Syracuse
Cam Miller | QB | North Dakota State
Andrew Trainer | OL | William & Mary
MONTREAL ALOUETTES
Jacob De Jesus | WR | UNLV
Daijun Edwards | RB | Georgia
Brett Gabbert | QB | Miami of Ohio
Frank Gore Jr. | RB | Southern Mississippi
Jaray Jenkins | WR | LSU
Tiawan Mullen | DB | Indiana
Daviyon Nixon | DL | Iowa
Ovie Oghoufo | DL | LSU
Chandler Smith | WR | Samford
E.J. Warner | QB | Rice
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from September 11, 2024
- RB Agyei-Obese Joins Practice Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Fall Negotiation Lists Unveiled - CFL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.