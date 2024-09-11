Stamps Host Alouettes on Saturday

September 11, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders play host to the Montreal Alouettes in a Week 15 contest at McMahon Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. MDT.

It's the second meeting of the season between the clubs as the Alouettes were 30-26 winners on home field on July 6.

Calgary (4-8) is coming off a 37-16 loss in Edmonton last week in the Labour Day rematch. It was the Stampeders' fourth consecutive setback.

Meanwhile, the East Division-leading Alouettes (10-2) had their five-game winning streak snapped when they lost 37-23 to the BC Lions at Montreal's Percival Molson Stadium.

Stampeders receiver Reggie Begelton is looking to carry the momentum of his recent scintillating performances into Saturday's contest. Begelton has cracked the 100-yard mark in receiving in three of the past four games - including 123 yards last week in Edmonton - and heads into Week 15 ranked fifth in the Canadian Football League with 810 receiving yards.

Calgary defensive tackle Mike Rose scored his first CFL touchdown last week when he intercepted a McLeod Bethel-Thompson and returned it 83 yards.

On special teams, the Stamps are led by René Paredes, who boasts a CFL-best 96.9-per cent success rate on field goals, and Peyton Logan, who leads the league with a 17.5-yard average on punt returns.

Indigenous Night at McMahon Stadium

It's Indigenous Night at McMahon Stadium, and activities begin pre-game in East Fan Zone starting at 3:30 p.m. Come early to enjoy the activities - there will be a live DJ, Stampeder players autographs, face painting, Indigenous events and more.

Calgary Stampeders are honoured to have members of the 7 Nations hold the Stampeders flag while Dilayna Blackhorse sings the national anthem in the traditional Blackfoot language. At halftime, there will be a demonstration of the traditional Indigenous game Two Ball performed. TsuuT'ina Nation member Hal Eagletail will walk fans through the rules and objectives of the game.

Calgary Stampeders vs Montreal Alouettes

McMahon Stadium

Saturday, Sept. 14

5 p.m. MDT

Radio: QR Calgary, SiriusXM 167

TV: TSN, RDS

Streaming: CFL+ (U.S. and international)

