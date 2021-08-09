Rays 2021-2022 Promotions Schedule Released

August 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays have announced their promotional schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season which includes many fun, exciting themes and giveaways for fans in attendance.

Tickets for groups of 10 or more start at just $15 and can be ordered through the Stingrays office by calling 843-744-2248 during business hours.

In addition to all the team's special themes, Wednesday nights will be college night at the North Charleston Coliseum, featuring discounted tickets for those with a valid .edu email address.

All Sunday home games will begin at the family-friendly time of 3:05 p.m. presented by Crews Subaru and Charleston County Parks.

The excitement kicks off with Opening Night on Oct. 23 featuring a 2021-22 magnet schedule giveaway presented by MUSC Health. More details about Opening Night coming soon so stay tuned.

South Carolina will wear a total of six specialty uniforms throughout the season during some of their most anticipated games including Marvel Super Hero Night, Teddy Bear Toss, Military Appreciation Night, Nickelodeon Night, DC Comics Night and Pink In The Rink Night.

The full list of 2021-22 promotions can be found below:

Saturday, Oct. 23 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Opening night of our 29th season in the Lowcountry against our in-state rival, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits! Fans at the game will receive a 2021-22 schedule magnet presented by MUSC Health.

Wednesday, Nov. 3 - 7:05 p.m. vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

College Night! Discounted tickets available for those with a valid .edu email address.

Sunday, Nov. 7 - 3:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Undie Sunday presented by Gildan! Fans are encouraged to bring new packaged underwear or socks to the game and throw them on the ice after the Rays score their first goal. All new underwear and socks tossed on the ice will then be donated to a local area Charleston non-profit organization. The first 1,500 fans at the game will receive a mystery bobblehead!

Friday, Nov. 12 - 7:05 p.m. vs. Atlanta Gladiators

Marvel Super Hero Night, where the Stingrays will wear specialty Thor jerseys against their South Division rivals!

Saturday, Nov. 13 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Orlando Solar Bears

Join us as we honor some of the most important people in our community during First Responders Night presented by BELFOR Property Restoration!

Friday, Nov. 26 - 7:05 p.m. vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Fans will be handed an envelope containing a mystery deal in honor of Black Friday when we battle Greenville!

Sunday, Nov. 28 - 3:05 p.m. vs. Atlanta Gladiators

Pucks and Paws Night! Bring your furry friend with you to the North Charleston Coliseum for the game against Atlanta. We'll also conduct our annual lap dog race during the first intermission. Plus, a dog food drive presented by Pet Supplies Plus.

Saturday, Dec. 4 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Our annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Crews Chevrolet just in time for the holiday season and the Rays will be rocking a specialty Jersey.

Saturday, Dec. 18 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Wizard Night! Show off your dress robes on this magical evening where Rays players will be divided into four houses for a house cup contest with great prizes!

Sunday, Dec. 19 - 3:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Join us for a Holiday Festival on the concourse during our game against Jacksonville and find that perfect gift this holiday season!

Sunday, Dec. 26 - 3:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen

We'll be raffling off top holiday gifts to fans in attendance! Don't miss this opportunity to get the gift you were really hoping for with popular holiday presents like video games, smart watches, and more!

Sunday, Jan. 2 - 3:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Help make good on that New Year's Resolution during our first game of 2022, Health and Wellness Night presented by Blink TBI!

Saturday, Jan. 15 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Norfolk Admirals

Military Appreciation Night presented by Campers Inn RV, with a specialty military-themed jersey auction as we honor our country's finest all game long!

Sunday, Jan. 23 - 3:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Come celebrate Cool Ray's 29th birthday with all the best mascots from around the Lowcountry! Bring your skates and a toy to donate for a 'Skate With The Rays' after the game presented by MUSC Health!

Saturday, Feb. 12 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Norfolk Admirals

Heart and Health Night presented by MUSC Health!

Tuesday, Feb. 15 - 10:30 a.m. vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Education Day, where all Lowcountry schools are invited to spend the morning with the Stingrays as they battle Greenville at 10:30 a.m. in a field trip atmosphere. Students will enjoy a unique educational experience and receive hockey-related educational materials that cover math, science, geography and more!

Saturday, Feb. 26 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades

Space Wars Night presented by Jeff Cook Real Estate!

Sunday, Feb. 27 - 3:05 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades

Nickelodeon Day! The Stingrays will wear themed jerseys when they take on the Florida Everblades with a 'Skate With The Rays' after the game presented by MUSC Health!

Saturday, March 5 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Orlando Solar Bears

Calling all youth athletes! Join us for Youth Sports Night where our young fans will receive a Stingrays Youth Jersey when we battle the Orlando Solar Bears!

Sunday, March 6 - 3:05 p.m. vs. Atlanta Gladiators

Our second Pucks and Paws Night of the season! Bring your furry friend with you to the North Charleston Coliseum for the game against Atlanta. During intermission we'll host an on-ice race for bigger breeds!

Friday, March 11 - 7:05 p.m. vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Parks and Pucks Night presented by Charleston County Parks! Join us as we honor the beautiful climate of the Lowcountry and learn more about keeping our region green.

Saturday, March 12 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Norfolk Admirals

DC Comics Night! Stay tuned for an exciting character jersey reveal!

Wednesday, March 16 - 7:05 p.m. vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

College Night! Discounted tickets available for those with a valid .edu email address.

Saturday, March 26 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions

Pink In The Rink Night presented by MUSC Health! The Rays will wear specialty pink jerseys which will benefit be auctioned off to charity, where all the proceeds will go to women battling breast cancer locally in the Lowcountry!

Friday, April 1 - 7:05 p.m. vs. Orlando Solar Bears

Home Improvement Night presented by IBEW Local 776!

Wednesday, April 6 - 7:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen

College Night! Discounted tickets available for those with a valid .edu email address.

Saturday, April 9 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades

We'll be celebrating the best fans in the ECHL on Fan Appreciation Night presented by Amped Electric!

Additional promotions and giveaways may be announced throughout the season. Promotions, theme nights, giveaways, as well as game dates and times are all subject to change.

2021-22 season tickets are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

Group tickets for all 2021-22 Stingrays home games are also on sale now at the Stingrays Front Office via Ticketmaster and the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office.

For all the latest news and updates, follow the Stingrays on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.