Thompson Re-Signs with Swamp Rabbits

August 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced that veteran forward Garrett Thompson has re-signed with the team ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Entering his ninth professional season since signing an entry-level contract with the Ottawa Senators in 2014, Thompson returns to the Swamp Rabbits after a 42-point campaign in 2020-21.

"I'm very excited to return to Greenville," said Thompson. "It was a really easy decision, and the city has a lot to offer. Both the team and organization have a competitive drive to be a contender, and I want to be a part of that."

An experienced scorer, Thompson has built an impressive resume with 108 AHL appearances and 281 ECHL games. Thompson's experience led him to a four-point postseason in last season run and will undoubtedly be relied on as Greenville eyes a return to the playoffs this season.

"Garrett is such a force for us on the ice through his size, physical play and overall skill set," said Swamp Rabbits Head Coach Andrew Lord. "He is a power forward who can play in all situations and can play all three forward positions. Thompson is a great person and teammate, and his leadership abilities are tremendous. He was another very important signing for us this off season, and it's great to get him confirmed this early."

Swamp Rabbits Season Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 9, 2021

Thompson Re-Signs with Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.