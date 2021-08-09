Forward Karl El-Mir Signs with Norfolk for 2021-22 Season

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced they have officially signed forward Karl El-Mir to a contract for the 2021-22 season.

El-Mir becomes the fifth forward to sign with Norfolk for the season.

The 25-year-old native of Montréal, Quebec is coming off his rookie season in 2019-20 where he split time between the Indy Fuel and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. With the Fuel, El-Mir scored nine points in 17 games (5 goals, 4 assists). On January 27, 2020, he was traded to the Swamp Rabbits as part of a future considerations package.

El Mir (L) sets up for a face-off as a member of the Indy Fuel against against the Cincinnati Cyclones || (Photo: Indy Fuel)

In Greenville, El-Mir produced 17 points (4 goals and 6 assists). Prior to the stoppage of the season due to COVID-19, he started to catch fire and put up a point in five of Greenville's last seven games.

The 6'1, 195-pound forward made his professional debut with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League in 2018-19. El-Mir played in just one game with the Bruins before completing his four-year collegiate career at the University of Connecticut. In his first three seasons with the Huskies, he racked up 35 total points. In his senior season, El-Mir took a big step forward corralling 27 total points (13 goals and 14 assists), which led the team. It was also good enough to earn him Hockey East Third Team All-Star consideration.

The Admirals return to the ice on October 22 against the Reading Royals. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM at Norfolk Scope.

