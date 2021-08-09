Everblades Agree to Terms with Defenseman Jordan Sambrook

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Monday that they have agreed to terms with defenseman Jordan Sambrook for the 2021-22 season.

Sambrook, the Markham, Ontario native, played in 13 games for the Everblades during the 2020-21 season. During his time with the Blades, Sambrook recorded two assists.

Sambrook, the former 2016 fifth round draft pick by the Detroit Red Wings, played one season for the Brock University Badgers of USports prior to joining the Blades midseason. While playing with the Badgers, Sambrook appeared in 28 games and tallied 5 goals and 14 assists.

Before playing for the Badgers, Sambrook played junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the Erie Otters and the Soo Greyhounds. Sambrook recorded 91 points (31g-60a) during his 166 games with the Otters, and 64 points (20g-44a) in 96 games with the Greyhounds.

The Everblades are set to return to the ice for their home opener on Saturday, October 23, against the Jacksonville Icemen.

