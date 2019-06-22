Rawhide Walk It off for the Second Night in a Row

VISALIA, CA - For the second consecutive night, the Rawhide walk it off. Score was tied 3-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth. Alex King tripled off of Kyle Wilcox to lead off the inning. With one out, Jorge Perez singled to drive in King and win the game.

The Rawhide got to Austin Hutchison early in the second inning. Yoel Yanqui led off with a double and advanced to third on a fielding error by centerfielder Jarred Kelenic . Jake McCarthy drove in Yanqui with a single to make it 1-0. Visalia extended its lead in the fourth inning when Yanqui blasted his fourth home run of the season. Rawhide tacked on another run when McCarthy scored off an RBI single by Tim Susnara .

Hutchison ended the night after six innings. He gave up two earned runs on five hits and two walks. He was relieved by Nick Duron who pitched one and one-third scoreless innings.

Cole Stapler started for the Rawhide and gave up only one run in seven innings. He struck out seven and gave up four hits. The one run came off a solo shot by Cal Raleigh in the seventh.

Kyler Stout entered the game to pitch for the Rawhide in the eighth inning. With one out and bases empty, Johnny Adams hit a solo shot over the left field wall. Stout walked the next batter he faced, Connor Kopach , but struck out Kelenic for the second out of the inning. Breckin Williams came into the game with Kopach on first and two outs. Kopach stole second and was driven in by Raleigh to tie up the game. Williams struck out Joe Rizzo to finish the inning.

Despite the blown save opportunity, Williams earns the win and is now 3-0 on the season. Wilcox received the loss and is now 2-2. Rawhide now lead the four-game series 2-0 and improve to 46-22.

