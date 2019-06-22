Casey Homers Twice in Friday Night's Loss

June 22, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





Lancaster, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes dropped game two of the four-game set, falling to the Lancaster JetHawks on Friday night by a final score of 13-7.

Despite Donovan Casey's multi-homer effort and Devin Mann's team-leading 13th blast of the season, Rancho dropped back-to-back games to start the second half. The loss serves as the ball club's third consecutive loss, dating back to the final day of the first half.

The Quakes pulled within two runs, making it 5-3 after two and a half innings of play, but the JetHawks proceeded to outscore Rancho by a tally of 8-4 the rest of the way.

Lancaster's offense was spearheaded by Sean Bouchard, who went 3-for-3 with two homers of his own, three RBI, three runs scored and two walks. Bouchard is now 7-for-7 in the first two games of the series, and has yet to be retired in nine plate appearances.

As far as the bats are concerned for the Quakes, it was the aforementioned Casey and Mann that led the way. Casey smacked homers 10 and 11 on the year, giving him three jacks in the last two days. Mann went 3-for-5 to give him five hits throughout the first two tilts of the series.

The win went to JetHawks' starter, Will Gaddis (4-5), who tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs with four strikeouts and three walks.

Michael Grove (0-3) took the loss, as he lasted just 1.2 innings with five earned runs on five hits.

On Saturday evening, Rancho hands the ball to RHP Josiah Gray (3-0) with hopes of ending up back in the win column. Lancaster sends RHP Garrett Schilling (4-2) to the bump, as they attempt to continue their strong start in the second half.

Rancho returns to friendly confines of LoanMart Field on Thursday, June 27th, taking on the Lancaster JetHawks for Thirsty Thursday, presented by Punch Bowl Social. The following day is Cody Bellinger Bobblehead Giveaway, brought to you by The Smile Generation. Purchase tickets online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000... Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.