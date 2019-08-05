Rawhide Sweep the Quakes

VISALIA, CA-After defeating the Quakes 10-4 and 2-1 in the first two games, Rawhide won 8-7 on Sunday night.

Matt Andriese started for the Rawhide as a part of a rehab appearance. He pitched one inning and gave up three earned runs off four hits and one walk. He did strike out three while giving up two home runs.

Jeff Bain , who was slated to start the game, came in relief and earned his sixth win of the season. He gave up two runs off three hits and three walks in five and one-third inning. He fanned seven Quakes batters while giving up one home run. Breckin Williams earned his 13th save of the season after pitching the ninth inning. He gave up one run off two hits.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Rawhide trailed by one but had the bases loaded with two outs. Jorge Perez walked to tie up the game and Eduardo Diaz hit a bases clearing triple to give Visalia the three-run lead. That would be the final run scored by the Rawhide. The Quakes battled back, but fell one run short.

Rawhide are now four games ahead in the second half of the Northern Division with 26 games left in the regular season.

