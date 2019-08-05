66ers Outlast Giants in 12 Innings to Sweep Series

San Jose was swept in a series for the first time since late-May when the Inland Empire 66ers rallied for a 5-4, 12-inning victory over the Giants on Sunday night at San Manuel Stadium. Inland Empire's Zane Gurwitz tied the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth before delivering a walk-off RBI single in the 12th. The loss was San Jose's fifth in a row overall.

The 66ers twice battled back late to tie the game on Sunday. The Giants took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the eighth before Orlando Martinez hit a towering solo home run down the right field line off of Frank Rubio to bring Inland Empire even.

San Jose would immediately reclaim the lead in the top of the ninth and appeared poised to at least salvage a game in the series. Courtney Hawkins led off with a single before pinch-runner Logan Baldwin stole second and moved to third on the play when catcher Alexis Olmeda airmailed the throw into center field. With one out, Heath Quinn then hit a sacrifice fly to right plating Baldwin for a 3-2 Giants advantage.

Once again though, Inland Empire used the long ball to tie the game. Facing Olbis Parra, it was Gurwitz crushing the first pitch of the bottom of the ninth over the fence in deep left for the game-tying solo homer. The home run was Gurwitz's fourth of the season in the California League.

The game then remained deadlocked 3-3 all the way until the 12th as neither team could take advantage of their free runner at second base in the first two extra innings. The Giants had a runner at third with one out in the top of the 10th, but failed to score. Three straight San Jose batters were then set down in the 11th with the automatic runner at second.

Reliever John Gavin though kept San Jose in the game with scoreless bottom of the 10th and 11th innings. In the 11th, Inland Empire had the bases loaded with none out, but Gavin managed to escape. Gleyvin Pineda hit a slow comebacker in front of the mound that Gavin fielded with a slide and then athletically flipped the ball home for the force out at the plate. Gavin then struck out Olmeda before Leonardo Rivas popped out to shortstop to end the inning.

The Giants finally pushed across a run in the 12th to temporarily take the lead. With one out, Baldwin, the free runner at second, advanced to third on a wild pitch. Following a walk to Quinn, Sandro Fabian beat out a slow grounder to third for an infield single as Baldwin raced home to put San Jose ahead by a 4-3 margin. The Giants, however, could not add on as the next two batters, Kyle McPherson and Manuel Geraldo, both grounded out.

The Sixers then mounted another comeback, this time scoring both the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the 12th to take the game. With Gavin still on the mound and the automatic runner at second, Orlando Martinez grounded out to first advancing Rivas to third. Franklin Torres followed with a line drive single into left plating Rivas with the tying run. Mike Stefanic followed with a ringing double to deep right center advancing Torres, the winning run, to third. After an intentional walk to Spencer Griffin loaded the bases, Gurwitz greeted new pitcher Jesus Tona with a first-pitch line drive single into right center plating Torres with the winning run.

GIANTS NOTES

Five-Game Losing Streak

The Giants have scored a total of just 11 runs during their five-game skid (2.2 runs per game). San Jose's longest losing streak of the season is six games (April 23-28).

Beck's Debut

Tristan Beck started on the mound for San Jose on Sunday and impressed in his organization debut. Beck, who was acquired via trade from the Atlanta Braves in the Mark Melancon deal on July 31, tossed 5 2/3 innings with only one run allowed. The right-hander scattered six hits, walked one and struck out six during his 82-pitch outing. Beck began his start with five scoreless innings before Inland Empire pushed across a run in the sixth (Rivas leadoff triple, Martinez sacrifice fly).

Inside The Box Score

The 66ers out-hit the Giants 15-8. The teams were a combined 4-for-23 with runners in scoring position (San Jose 2-for-12, Inland Empire 2-for-11). The Sixers won despite leaving 15 runners on base.

At The Plate

The Giants scored twice in the top of the third to take an early 2-0 lead on a Manuel Geraldo RBI triple followed by an Heliot Ramos run-scoring single. No San Jose player finished the game with more than one hit. David Villar (0-for-5) saw his hitting streak snapped at 10 games.

Extra, Extra

Sunday's 12-inning affair was San Jose's longest game of the season. It was the first time since the new minor league extra-inning rules were put in place last year that the Giants played a 12-inning game. San Jose fell to 4-7 in extras this season.

Series Sweep

The Giants lost all three games in the series to Inland Empire suffering their first series sweep of the second half. San Jose hadn't been swept since May 24-26 at Visalia.

On Deck

The Giants continue their Southern California road trip with a three-game series against the Lake Elsinore Storm. Monday's opener is a 6:00 PM first pitch with Sean Hjelle scheduled to make the start for San Jose.

