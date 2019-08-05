Local Kids & Las Madrinas Guild Help Raise Money for Valley Children's Hospital

VISALIA, CA - The Visalia Rawhide partnered with Valley Children's and Las Madrinas Guild to raise money through a jersey auction. In February, the Rawhide announced its first-ever design-a-jersey contest for children 16 and under. Two children, Kaylee Munyon (9) and Pete Lopez (13), received the most fan-votes for their separate designs. It was determined by the selection committee to combine their jersey designs into one cohesive piece.

Munyon, who is a patient at Valley Children's, designed the front of the jersey using Photoshop. Lopez had designed the back of the jersey. On Sunday, the Rawhide auctioned the game-worn jerseys to fans. Las Madrinas Guild will receive all $2,000 of proceeds from the jersey auction, which will be given to Valley Children's.

Valley Children has been recognized two years in a row by U.S. News and World Report as one of the "Best Children's Hospitals" and is planning to build a Visalia hospital location in the near future.

Las Madrinas (translation: The Godmothers) Guild assisted with this fundraiser. Las Madrinas Guild is one of the 13 original guilds formed to support Valley Children's Hospital.

This promotion will be held annually. The Rawhide will again be asking for jersey designs from children in February of 2020. For information on that contest, email Jennifer@rawhidebaseball.com.

