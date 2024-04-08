Rawhide Shutout 66ers, Claim First Win of the Season

April 8, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







SAN BERNARDINO, CA - Rawhide pitching shuts out the 66ers while striking out 16 combined batters. Diamondbacks 19th ranked prospect Caden Grice, made his Rawhide debut, striking out seven of the nine batters the southpaw faced. Grice faced the order once before being removed from the game pitching 2.2 innings. Following the win, Grice was asked about how he felt about his first outing.

"I felt good, Grice said. "I was just super excited, you know. We we kind of brought a great atmosphere to the field today and it was just nice to get out there and compete again. You know, being kind of cooped up during spring training, you don't really get to compete in this type of atmosphere. So it was fun."

Despite the impressive performance, Landon Sims was credited with the win. Sims pitched three shutout innings while allowing one hit and striking out a pair. Former Fresno State Bulldog Roman Angelo, received a save after pitching the last three innings and striking out seven.

The Rawhide recorded their first run of the season thanks to third baseman Ruben Santana. The tenth rank prospect in the Diamondbacks organization recorded a triple in the third inning before scoring off a balk on the following pitch.

The Rawhide will return to action tomorrow night at 6:35 PM against the Inland Empire 66ers.

