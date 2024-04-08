Giants Travel to Visalia for First Road Trip

April 8, 2024 - California League (CalL)

San Jose Giants News Release







SERIES SCHEDULE AND PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS

Tuesday, April 9 7:00 PM SJ - Ubert Mejias (0-0, - -) vs. VIS - Rio Britton (0-0, 0.00)

Wednesday, April 10 6:30 PM SJ - Dylan Carmouche (0-0, 18.00) vs. VIS - Landon Sims (1-0, 0.00)

Thursday, April 11 6:30 PM SJ - Josh Bostick (0-1, 6.75) vs. VIS - Jacob Steinmetz (0-0, - -)

Friday, April 12 6:30 PM SJ - Cale Lansville (0-1, 9.00) vs. VIS - Roman Angelo (0-0, 0.00)

Saturday, April 13 6:30 PM SJ - Joe Whitman (0-1, 3.38) vs. VIS - Denny Larrondo (0-0, 7.71)

Sunday, April 14 12:05 PM SJ - Ubert Mejias (0-0, - -) vs. VIS - Adonys Perez (0-0, 3.60)

FIRST ROAD TRIP: The San Jose Giants embark on their first road trip of the season with a six-game series against the Visalia Rawhide (Diamondbacks affiliate) this week at Valley Strong Ballpark. This series marks the Giants' only visit to Visalia this year. San Jose will host the Rawhide from July 9-14 at Excite Ballpark (final series before All-Star break).

BROADCAST INFORMATION: The entire series from Visalia can be heard live on sjgiants.com with Justin Allegri calling all of the action.

SWEPT BY FRESNO: The Giants opened the regular season last weekend by getting swept in a three-game series by the visiting Fresno Grizzlies (8-3, 13-6, 9-5). San Jose hit .292 as a team during the series (tied for second in the Cal League after three games), but the Giants allowed 30 runs in the three contests and own a league-worst 9.00 ERA. San Jose pitchers issued 26 walks during the series, including 13 free passes in Sunday's finale. At 0-3, the Giants are off to their worst start since the 2021 championship team also started 0-3.

EARLY HITTING STANDOUTS: The Giants had several hitting standouts during their opening series. Jonah Cox (6-for-12, RBI, 2 SB) and Cole Foster (4-for-13, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) each hit safely in all three games versus the Grizzlies. Elian Rayo (4-for-8, 3 2B, RBI) hit three doubles in Saturday's loss while 2023 first round pick Bryce Eldridge (3-for-12, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) homered in Friday's season opener. Guillermo Williamson (3-for-8, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) added a three-run home run on Sunday.

SAN FRANCISCO AFFILIATION: This year marks San Jose's 36th season as an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. Since their inception in 1988, the San Jose Giants have won seven league championships (1998, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2021) and graduated 240 players to the major leagues. The Giants have posted a winning record in 27 out of their 35 seasons, including each of the last three years.

VILLEGAS TO MANAGE GIANTS IN 2024: Ydwin Villegas will manage the San Jose Giants this season after serving as the club's fundamentals coach in 2023. The 33-year old is in his fifth season as a coach in the San Francisco Giants organization and first year as a manager. Villegas spent his entire seven-year playing career in the Giants system, including stints with San Jose during the 2012, 2013 and 2014 seasons. Dan Runzler (pitching coach) and Travis Ishikawa (hitting coach) also return to San Jose while Nate Keavy (fundamentals coach) rounds out the Giants coaching staff.

TOP PROSPECTS: Three of the top 10 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization according to MLB.com are opening the season in San Jose: 1B Bryce Eldridge (#3), SS Maui Ahuna (#9) and LHP Joe Whitman (#10). Eldridge, 19, was drafted in the first round last year as a two-way player, but will focus only on hitting this year. In 31 games between the Arizona Complex League (Rookie-level) and San Jose last season, Eldridge hit a combined .294 with five doubles, six home runs and 18 RBI's (.905 OPS). Ahuna, a fourth round selection last year, made his professional debut last weekend after hitting .341 over three collegiate seasons between Kansas and Tennessee. Whitman was a second round pick in 2023 out of Kent State University and made the start last Sunday (2 2/3 IP, 1 R). He's next scheduled to get the ball on Saturday night in Visalia. 2B/SS Cole Foster (#26) and OF Jonah Cox (#30) give San Jose two more prospects on the SF Giants MLB.com top 30 list.

WELCOME BACK: 11 of the 30 players on San Jose's opening day roster have prior experience with the Giants: pitchers Trent Harris, Tommy Kane, Cale Lansville, Cody Tucker, Esmerlin Vinicio and Joe Whitman, catchers Drew Cavanaugh and Luke Shliger and infielders Bryce Eldridge, Cole Foster and Javier Francisco. Among the group of returnees, only Vinicio was on the opening day roster last season while the remaining 10 players all joined the club during the second half in 2023.

2023 REVIEW: The Giants posted a 68-64 overall record last season and reached the playoffs after winning the first half North Division title. San Jose went 40-26 in the first half and won the North Division by four games over second-place Fresno. The Giants' first half title last season was their first since 2013. San Jose then went 28-38 in the second half. The Giants were swept two-games-to-none by eventual league champion Modesto in the North Division Series last September. San Jose led the California League in batting average (.266) and stolen bases (222) while ranking second in runs scored. The Giants pitching staff also boasted a league-best 4.20 team ERA. It marked the third straight season that San Jose led the California League in ERA. The Giants have reached the playoffs in four consecutive seasons (2019, 2021-23).

ON DECK: Following the current series in Visalia, the Giants return to Excite Ballpark for a six-game set against the Modesto Nuts beginning on Tuesday, April 16. San Jose will play 18 of their next 24 games at home from April 16-May 12.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.