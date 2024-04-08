Fresno Grizzlies Set for Home Opener Tomorrow Night against Inland Empire 66ers

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies, hot off a dominating series sweep against the San Jose Giants, return home to Chukchansi Park tomorrow, Tuesday, April 9. The Grizzlies come roaring into their 6-game series at home after a 3-0 start to the season, which saw them outscore the Giants 30-14.

Facing the Inland Empire 66ers, the Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, the home opener, presented by Visit Fresno County, will kick off with a magnet schedule giveaway, ensuring fans can keep track of the Grizzlies' throughout the season. The night will also feature a spectacular post-game fireworks show, lighting up the Fresno sky in celebration of the return of baseball to downtown Fresno.

The excitement doesn't stop there. Following the home opener, the Grizzlies will continue their 6-game homestand with a lineup of engaging promotions designed to delight fans of all ages:

Friday, April 12: My Job Depends on Ag Night, presented by Stamoules Produce, will honor the agricultural community within the Central Valley. The night will also feature a Replica Jersey Giveaway for the first 1,500 fans, presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, and Friday Night Fireworks, presented by OXBO.

Saturday, April 13: The park will be buzzing with excitement on Meet Bluey and Bingo Night, presented by CalViva Health. A family-friendly event where fans can meet the beloved characters from the hit show "Bluey."

Sunday, April 14: Closing out the homestand, Bark in the Park, presented by BluePearl Pet Hospital, offers fans a unique opportunity to enjoy a ball game alongside their furry friends. Special tickets are available at FresnoGrizzlies.com/Offers.

Tickets for the April 9 home opener and all games throughout the season are available now at FresnoGrizzlies.com or the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office. Tomorrow night's first pitch is scheduled for 6:50p, but guests are encouraged to arrive early for special Opening Night pregame festivities, including the ceremonial first pitch and team introductions.

