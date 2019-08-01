Rawhide Outduel Sixers to Even Series

San Bernardino, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino and Visalia dueled on the mound on Wednesday at San Manuel Stadium but the Rawhide came up with clutch hits late to down the Sixers 4-2 evening a series at a game apiece. The Rawhide tied the game at two in the eighth on a pair of two out hits and then took a lead on a two-out homer to nine-hole hit Jorge Perez against IE reliever Aaron Hernandez (0-3) in the ninth.

The Rahwide (66-40, 22-18) broke a scoreless tie in the fourth when Luis Alejandro Basabe tripled to open the frame and Jose Herrera drove him home with a single to right against IE starter Cooper Criswell. The righty was strong for the Sixers as he allowed just the one run on five hits with no walks and fanned eight. Inland Empire (41-90, 14-26) answered against Visalia starter Justin Vernia in the fifth when Spencer Griffin drilled a double, his first Cal League hit. He later scored on Gleyvin Pineda's RBI single. The Sixers took a 2-1 lead in the seventh when Franklin Torres whammied a solo shot to open the inning; it was Torres' third dinger of the year. The Sixers failed to hold the advantage as with two outs in the eighth Basabe singled and scored the tying run on Herrera's RBI double, his third hit of the game. With two outs in the top of the ninth, Perez homered off the top of the wall in right, his third round-tripper, with a man aboard for a 4-2 lead. Breckin Williams earned his 11th save with a perfect bottom of the ninth. Cole Bartlett (8-5) was credited with the win. Neither pitching staff walked a batter while the Sixers struck out 13 batters (Visalia hurlers fanned four).

The series concludes Thursday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be seen and heard live at 66ers.com.

